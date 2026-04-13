Bridgerton season five: What to expect?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The production for Season 5 officially begun in March 2026, and it was finally announced who will be the next main couple: Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela (Masali Baduza)!

WHEN it will be released?

After so many complaints from the fans about the two-year waits for new seasons, the showrunner Jess Brownell shared that the series is trying to “speed up” production. Considering it started less than a month after the fourth’s conclusion, and, according to What’s On Netflix, the filming will finish in early autumn in Europe of 2026, and the sequel is expected to air between 2027 and 2028.

And, after the huge success that it has made, the show is already renewed for its sixth season! Since technically the next adaptation should’ve been Eloise’s book (To Sir Phillip, With Love), it is most likely that her story will be in Season 6.

FRANCHAELA’S STORY

Even though Season 4 has already started adapting the start of Francesca’s book, When He was Wicked, with the death of her husband, John Sterling, her main love story is actually with Michaela Sterling (Michael in the book).The next season will also explore both Francesca and Michaela dealing with grief, and for now it’s still unclear how the producers will deal with a sapphic story, concerning the homophobia of the time.

“Bridgerton’s first same-gender central romance begins two years after John’s death, when Francesca decides to reenter the marriage market for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Francesca’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.” Bridgerton Season 5’s Leads Are Francesca and Michaela: See the First Photos

Tudum by Netflix

THE NEW LADY WHISTLEDOWN MYSTERY

The last season ended in a cliffhanger: who is the new Lady Whistledown that appeared after Penelope’s retirement? This unknown writer will probably make a lot of trouble in the story, but even if the fans are very curious to know the new gossiper’s identity, Brownell already declared that it won’t be revealed in season 5 and they will play with the mystery for a little while.

But don’t stop with the fan theories, because there will be clues planted on the following season, so you can keep making your guesses!

OUR SEASON 5 CAST

Netflix has not confirmed the actors yet, but we already have our protagonists: Hannad Dodd and Masali Baduza. It is also heavily expected that Ruth Gemmell (Violet), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth), Will Tilston (Gregory), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise) will all be featured in the new season.

The previous protagonists, Yerin Ha (Sophie) and Luke Thompson (Benectic), are very likely to continue in the series as well. For the others, Joanathan Bailey (Anthony) and Simone Ashley (Kate) might do cameos but it is uncertain; Luke Newton (Colin) and Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) have a higher chance of appearing again, since they were one of the last couples.

We probably won’t see Victor Alli (John Sterling) in Bridgerton anymore – unless he comes back for flashbacks-considering his character died at the end of Season 4. Also, he made a post on instagram where whe appears to be oficially saying goodbye to the character, making the chances of his return seem not great.

Many fans have been worried that Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) wouldn’t returned to the series, but don’t worry: Brownell confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she will be on the next season.

We will also have important additions to the current cast. On this Wednesday (8), Netflix confirmed that the actors Tega Alexander, Jacqueline Boatswain and Gemma Knight Jones joined the production. While Tega will interpret Christopher Anderson, son of Lord Anderson, who is a young man described as “a regency-era casanova”, Jacqueline is going to be Helen Stirling, Michaela’s mom, who will guide her daughter through the season. And Gemma will be playing Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, a close friend of Michaela, very important to help with the intricacies of London’s society.

YOURS TRULY, UNTIL 2027

While the early seasons focus more on the romance itself, the fifth one shows signs of having more complex themes, such as grief, which is a big part of Francesca’s book. This may change the path of the next adaptations, possibly exploring more the self-discovery and individuality of the other siblings.

There’s certainly a lot about to happen in our favorite society, and the fans are very eager to know more of Franchaela’s storyline. If you’re also anxious for the new couple, don’t worry: the year will pass by fast and in no time we will be seeing Francesca and Michaela in 2027, on Netflix.

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The article above was edited by Larissa Prais.

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