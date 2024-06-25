‘Fenty Hair’ what to expect from the new product line?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

On June 13th, the artist Rihanna took a new and important step in her career in the cosmetics industry. Owner of the iconic Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, now she arrives with the great news of hair products with Fenty Hair!

Always very focused on covering all diversity, Fenty Hair was not born with a different purpose. The brand aims to create products that will innovate in the beauty market with inclusive products to promote and celebrate hair diversity in all ways, which is why the message the brand conveys is “Beauty for Everyone”.

After all, we should all be proud of who we are!

Through social media, Rihanna explained what the process of creating the brand was like:

“I’ve tried almost all textures, colors and lengths, from braids to natural hair. That’s why I’m launching a full line of products for every hair type you want. Each product is designed to strengthen and repair hair, which is what we really need,” – Rihanna

Fenty Hair is very focused on valuing hair and its different forms, but also on its impact on nature and on preserving the health of the hair and the well-being of those who use it. Therefore, through laboratory tests, the brand is committed to having active products in its products that repair damage caused by external aggressors and strengthen brittle and fragile hair, in addition to providing lasting hydration, combating dryness, and leaving your hair soft, manageable and shiny.

To date, nine products have been launched for all hair types. They are: a shampoo, two conditioners, a treatment mask, four stylers and a styling tool. Being very cautious, but also focused on bringing the best products, its formula contains the proprietary complex Replen Core-5, a unique blend of amino acids, proteins and antioxidants responsible for treating common hair problems, such as split ends and breakage, offering ongoing repair and fortification.

Rihanna has always been very cautious with the products she launches, after all, her biggest goal is to include and providing comfort to people who find themselves in the products she launches and make us feel like we belong.

“Create products that are easy to use, regardless of their type or hair texture, and that included repair in each step and could accompany me, was crucial…”

Author of great hits, she also feels very fulfilled with the launch of Fenty Hair, as it was a big personal dream: “Hair has always been very personal to me – my hairstyles have been a record of my evolution and growth throughout of the years – so launching Fenty Hair was something I really wanted.”

The products have received many positive reviews, as spontaneous media from followers and amateurs and in the brand’s Instagram comments. But all of this was to be expected, after all, when has Rihanna disappointed us?

———————————–

The article below was edited by Bruna Blanco.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!