Faults & Fashion: The Best and Worst Looks on Clay

Cherry Blossoms

Fashion tennis and Naomi Osaka have been synonymous as far as we can remember and, obviously, she did not disappoint. Although her outfit was a bit outshined by her early exit (1st round against Paula Badosa), she remains a favorite.

Naomi Osaka, Roland Garros 2025.



‘Sakura Season.’



All about the details. 🌸 pic.twitter.com/ezuZ3JBm8C — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 26, 2025

The pink and flowers combo was a tribute to her home country’s – Japan – national flower, the cherry blossoms. All the beautiful and delicate details show how much effort she and Nike put into this project – absolutely flawless.

Bonus point: the soft pink against the red clay made this a photogenic fit—even if it didn’t last long on court

Nike & Stripes

Speaking of, the feelings surrounding Nike’s outfits were mixed. Some risky patterns and colors on both women’s and men’s didn’t please everyone. Personally, I would like to point out two of my favorites and two of my least favourites.

All the men’s kits were mostly the same, stripes and some challenging color combinations. Even Sinner, who did not join the stripes club, had to face Nike’s bold palette. His and the black & white shirt stood out as the worst kits. Although, to be fair, we did get some really good memes out of them.

The Sinner vs Alcaraz final at Roland Garros is straight out of Mario pic.twitter.com/9vozMJnOqo — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 6, 2025

Last but not least, an honorable mention to this stunning combination, almost making up for all the weird ones.

As for the women, the sleeveless shirt and skirt combo was old but gold. The all-burgundy and all-blue kits were the best accessories to the real stars.

🔥🎾 ¡Sabalenka se lleva el primer set en el 'tie break' en la final de #rolandgarros!



🇧🇾 Sabalenka 7⃣

🇺🇸 Gauff 6⃣ pic.twitter.com/TNn461dUZg — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 7, 2025

All aboard the Mirra Express 🚂



Mirra Andreeva rolls past Krueger 6-3, 6-4 and books her ticket to the third round at #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/YdO5C7tzy0 — wta (@WTA) May 29, 2025

The burgundy look also came with a long skirt to walk out the tunnel, spicing things up a bit.

👗 — Mirra Andreeva's Nike fit!

🥷🏽 anyway she's a set-up [6-3 2:0] against now Australian Daria Kasatkina #FrenchOpen [Last 16']

📍#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/XvVJG8G6gE — Stephen ‡ Magyezi (@gyezi_) June 2, 2025

On & Tie Dye

Back to the bad notes: The On kits were, once again, disappointing.

Sometimes it’s better to bet on the classics rather than try something that didn’t work in the past. Case in point, the tie dye trend, long forgotten in fashion, may work at music festivals but definitely didn’t serve on red clay.

The Rookie

Wearing Lululemon for the first time in Roland Garros, Frances Tiafoe was at the peak of men’s fashion. The one-color, bright blue kit definitely isn’t for everyone but it fit the American perfectly.

It was a bold move from both the brand and the athlete, but it showed that when you know your client and what looks good on him, a risky move is always welcome.

Shoutout to the very cute headband as well.

Foe is flying ✈️



He soars past Altmaier in straight sets with a dominant 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) win 👏#rolandgarros #tiafoe pic.twitter.com/pqEsNVNsaM — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 1, 2025

Champion on and off court

Champions do not disappoint and Coco Gauff made sure of that. The American displayed two outfits, one in marble pattern and the other with darker purple and black tones.

The kit was designed exclusively for her and isn’t available anywhere else. The marble pattern absolutely highlighted her skin, and the dark tones matched the red clay perfectly.

The newest Roland Garros champion proves that you don’t need to play it safe to slay on clay.

Final Serve

From Osaka’s floral finesse to Gauff’s marble masterpiece, Roland Garros was full of high-risk, high-reward style moments. While some kits left us doubting the brand’s potential, a lot of them had us cheering loudly.

Every fashionista knows Paris is the place to be during Fashion Week Roland Garros.

