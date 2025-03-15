Fashion show in a stadium? Discover iconic moments when the runway took over major sports venues

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion and sports share an intrinsic connection that has become increasingly evident in recent years. Whether through uniforms, iconic footwear, or even award ceremonies, it’s impossible not to notice how these two worlds intertwine. The relationship between them goes beyond simple clothing choices – it reflects a fusion of styles, cultural influences, and even a celebration of the identity of athletes and fans.

Over time, sports have become a significant source of inspiration for the runway, with fashion finding creative ways to honor the values of performance and achievement. From the attire of athletes to the clothing fans choose to express themselves, sports style has earned an increasing place in the fashion world. Additionally, sports have also served as a means to promote inclusion and unity, reflecting diversity and the power of connection between different cultures and identities.

With this growing interaction between the two worlds, fashion events have sought iconic sports venues, transforming stadiums and arenas into grand and innovative catwalks. In doing so, fashion not only celebrates physical performance but also reinforces values of movement, freedom, and expression.

To celebrate this combination, here are some memorable moments when the runway took to the stadium’s grass!

LACOSTE

The Lacoste runway show, held this week at Roland Garros in Paris, showcased the seamless blend of tennis and fashion. Roland Garros, one of the most iconic tennis venues in the world, provided the perfect backdrop for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025/26 collection during Paris Fashion Week.

The event allowed the audience to step into the world of tennis, as they walked on the historic clay court of Philippe Chatrier, where tennis legends have competed. The experience was made even more special by the presence of Venus Williams, a trailblazer in the intersection of tennis and fashion, who was seated in the front row.

This show marked a new level of sophistication for the “tenniscore” trend, which draws inspiration from the sport’s athletic wear and culture. One of the standout moments was when a model strutted down the runway carrying the Lenglen bag, a nod to Suzanne Lenglen, the French tennis legend who revolutionized both the sport and its fashion. Lenglen’s pioneering approach to tennis attire, which combined practicality with style, continues to inspire the intersection of fashion and athletics today.

QATAR FASHION UNITED

The Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway took place at Stadium 974 in Qatar in December of 2022, bringing together the work of over 150 designers from 50 different countries. This unique fusion of fashion, sports, music, and culture attracted 20,000 attendees.

The purpose of the show was to highlight how these elements—fashion, music, and football—have the power to connect people and break down barriers. VIP guests from the world of sports, particularly football, attended the event, including influential figures like David Beckham and Ronaldo Nazário.

Timed just two days before the 2022 World Cup final, the show began with a tribute to the World Cup, featuring models and ambassadors from the 32 countries that participated in the tournament.

DIOR

Drawing inspiration from the lifestyle of ancient Greek civilization, Dior chose the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens as the venue for its Cruise 2022 collection. The stadium, which hosted the first modern Olympic Games in 1896, set the stage for models to walk down the historic track, showcasing garments that reinforced the concept of the dynamic, athletic woman.

The collection celebrated the female form, emphasizing both the strength and freedom of movement inherent in the modern woman’s body. This setting not only paid homage to the rich history of the Olympics but also aligned fashion with the timeless values of athleticism and empowerment.

