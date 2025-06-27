“Fantasia” and other films that Disney used as political discourse during World War II

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It might sound surprising today, but during World War II, animated films weren’t just for entertainment — they were tools of political messaging. At the height of global conflict, even Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck were enlisted to serve a cause. Disney, one of the biggest names in animation, played a central role in shaping public opinion, morale, and even military training. And while Fantasia wasn’t propaganda in the traditional sense, it marked a turning point in the studio’s relationship with politics and war.

Released in 1940, Fantasia was Walt Disney’s boldest artistic experiment. Combining animated visuals with classical music, the film was structured like a concert, with no linear storyline — just a sequence of abstract, fantastical segments. It was unlike anything audiences had ever seen, and Disney hoped it would elevate animation to the status of fine art.

But timing is everything. By the time Fantasia premiered, Europe was already at war. Soon after, Disney’s international profits dropped drastically, especially with the European market cut off. The U.S. hadn’t yet entered the war, but American studios, including Disney, were already feeling the impact. Fantasia was expensive to produce and initially flopped financially. What was meant to be a cultural milestone ended up as a box-office disappointment — but its release signaled the end of an era of innocent escapism and the beginning of something much more strategic.

Shortly afterward, with the U.S. officially joining the war in 1941, Disney’s role shifted dramatically. The studio began producing propaganda films, military training videos, and public service announcements, fully integrating animation into the wartime machine. They collaborated closely with the U.S. government. Here are some of the most notable cartoons produced during the war, each with a unique (and sometimes shocking) purpose:

1. Der Fuehrer’s Face (1943)

Perhaps the most iconic of Disney’s wartime animations, this short stars Donald Duck as a factory worker in Nazi Germany. Satirical and surreal, the film mocks Hitler and fascist regimes while promoting American values. It even won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short.

2. Education for Death: The Making of the Nazi (1943)

Dark and disturbing, this short dramatizes the indoctrination of a young German boy under Nazi rule. It’s a powerful example of how animation was used to educate Americans about the dangers of totalitarianism — and it’s one of Disney’s most serious works.

3. Reason and Emotion (1943)

This cartoon illustrates how emotions and logic influence behavior — and how Hitler exploited fear and anger to consolidate power. It’s a wartime version of Inside Out, but with a much more urgent political message.

4. Victory Through Air Power (1943)

Not a short, but a full-length propaganda film. Disney used animation and documentary-style narration to argue for long-range air bombing as a military strategy. It reportedly influenced leaders like Churchill and Roosevelt.

5. Chicken Little (1943)

A dark twist on the classic fable, this short uses the story of Chicken Little to show how fear and misinformation can destroy a society from within. The villain, Foxy Loxy, uses tactics inspired by Adolf Hitler’s playbook to manipulate the masses.

Disney’s wartime productions are rarely talked about today, but they show how pop culture can be mobilized in moments of crisis. While Fantasia remains a symbol of artistic ambition, the films that followed reveal how quickly creativity can be redirected to serve a political agenda. These cartoons weren’t just about good vs. evil — they were about shaping public consciousness and influencing real-world decisions.

So next time you rewatch Fantasia or see Donald Duck in action, remember: even the most magical animations have a history, and sometimes, they carry more weight than we realize.

