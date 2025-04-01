Fall 2025 beauty trends: The season’s must-have looks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

As autumn approaches, the beauty industry is embracing a blend of classic elegance and modern flair. This season’s trends draw inspiration from rich earthy tones, vintage influences, and bold, statement-making looks. Whether you prefer a soft, romantic aesthetic or a daring, high-fashion vibe, Fall 2025 offers a variety of styles to explore.

Here are the top beauty trends that will define the season:

Boho Chic

The Boho Chic aesthetic is making a grand return, bringing back effortless waves, earthy makeup tones, and a relaxed yet polished feel. Think dewy skin, soft brown eyeliners, and berry-toned lips that exude warmth. Paired with messy braids and floral accessories, this trend is perfect for those who love a free-spirited yet sophisticated look.

Mocha is the new black

Mocha tones are dominating the season, replacing traditional nude hues with rich, coffee-inspired shades. Recognized as the official Color of the Year 2025 by Pantone, mocha embodies warmth, depth, and sophistication.

From creamy mocha lipsticks to chocolate-brown smokey eyes, this trend adds richness to any beauty routine. The versatility of mocha shades makes them suitable for both day and night, offering a universally flattering appeal.

Suede

Inspired by the timeless texture of suede, matte finishes are taking over everything from foundation to eyeshadow. This trend focuses on a velvety, soft-focus effect that enhances natural beauty without appearing overly done.

Additionally, suede clothing is making a major comeback, with soft, textured jackets, skirts, bags and boots adding a luxurious yet casual touch to fall wardrobes. Pairing suede beauty with fashion creates a cohesive and stylish seasonal look.

Leopard Print

Leopard print is making a bold statement in fashion this season. New York Fashion Week Winter/Fall 2025 showcased an abundance of leopard print, from bold leopard coats to chic spotted accessories, setting the stage for this trend’s resurgence. Designers embraced this timeless pattern on everything from tailored blazers to flowing maxi dresses, proving that leopard print remains a daring yet sophisticated choice for fall wardrobes.

Black Cat Makeup

A new take on the classic cat-eye, Black Cat Makeup is a sultry, dramatic trend that’s perfect for evening wear. This look features exaggerated eyeliner, smokey black eyeshadow, and a sharp, feline-inspired flick. Paired with a nude or deep berry lip, this bold statement is set to be a go-to for anyone looking to add an air of mystery to their fall aesthetic.

__________

The article above was edited by Victória Abreu.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus at Casper Libero‘s home page for more!