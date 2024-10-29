Everything We Know About “I’m Still Here”, The Promise Of Brazilian Cinema

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

What a time for Brazilian cinema! Highly mentioned for the Oscars nominee’s expectations, Ainda Estou Aqui (I’m Still Here), the new movie starring Fernanda Torres is already a success among the critics. Directed by Walter Sales, also known for his work with Central do Brasil and a lot of other great cinema successes, the movie is an adaptation of Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s biography about his mother, Eunice Paiva.

In the narrative, Eunice – played by Fernanda Torres – is married to an important politician, Rubens Paiva – interpreted by Selton Melo – who was captured, tortured and killed during Brazil’s Military Dictatorship, in the 1970s.

Trying to find the truth about her husband’s disappearance, she becomes an activist for civil and human rights during the oppressive period, while maintaining her job as a lawyer and a single mother (of five children).

Although the film is not available to watch in the theaters or streaming, it has been highly complimented by critics all over the globe. So far, the movie was presented to the public at the Venice Cinema Festival and at the San Sebástian Festival too.

In Brazil, Ainda Estou Aqui will be part of the International Cinema Exhibition of São Paulo, in this month of October. The release date for the commercial circuit is expected for November.

A lot of awards might come

With a 10-minute standing ovation, the feature film won the award for Best Script at the Venice Cinema Festival. Fernanda Torres, Selton Melo and Walter Sales represented the piece on the red carpet and even got emotional with the long applause.

The film has also won the Green Drop Award of 2024, which acknowledges the movie that better displays the values of ecology, sustainable development and cooperation between people.

Is this a new chance for an Oscar?

Brazil’s expectations for the Oscars have never been higher. Ainda Estou Aqui is one of the most-rated films for the most known awards in the cinema industry. Fernanda Torres can also be nominated for the award of Best Actress and she has high chances to win, making this a “revenge” for her mother, Fernanda Montenegro – who plays old Eunice in the movie.

In 1999, Montenegro was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress due to her incredible job at Central do Brasil. She is, until today, the only Brazilian actress who was nominated for this category in a Portuguese language film. Back then, Gwyneth Paltrow received the statue for her work on Shakespeare In Love.

Twenty-five years later, her daughter can be awarded the golden statue on the same conditions. How exciting, right?

Awards aside, Ainda Estou Aqui has a fantastic cast and crew who made a movie about the true story of Brazil’s dictatorship and how it still represents a dark time in many Brazilian families. It shows a part of the country’s history that cannot be erased and how much there still is to claim for justice the committed military crimes at the time.

