Every Horror movie is based on one horror movie, who were the pioneers of the genre?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Few film genres stir up reactions as intense as horror. Since the earliest days of cinema, fear has filled the screen, holding audiences somewhere between fascination, discomfort and turning the dark of the movie theater into a place of scares, tension and curiosity. Far from being mere passing entertainment, the genre has followed the history of film and helped reveal the fears of each era.

In Hollywood, horror has been constantly reinvented, shaped by technical advances, social change and new ways of telling stories. Over the decades, some productions redefined what it means to scare an audience and influence generations of filmmakers, leaving marks that last to this day. So, turn off the lights, grab the popcorn and discover who took the first steps in this genre and which films changed the game forever.

From the First Scares to Expressionism: Horror Finds Its Language

It didn’t take long for cinema to discover the power of fear. In 1896, French illusionist and special-effects pioneer George Méliès released Le Manoir du Diable, a short film of just a few minutes packed with bats, ghosts and transformations, often cited as the first horror film in history.

The genre was still in its infancy, but it already had a trait it would never lose: using film technique to show the impossible. In 1910, Thomas Edison’s studio brought one of the first adaptations of Frankenstein to the screen, based on Mary Shelley’s novel, beginning a tradition that would last for decades: turning gothic literature into moving images.

It was in Germany, in the 1920s, that horror found a visual language of its own. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) used crooked, hand-painted sets that mirrored the character’s disturbed minds and made viewers feel fear through the space itself. Two years later, F.W Murnau’s Nosferatu (1922) introduced the vampire as a menancing silhouette, with elongated shadows and a presence that still gives chills. The lesson stuck: fear can live in light, framing and atmosphere, not just in the monster.

Across the Atlantic, Hollywood was also taking notice. Actor Lon Chaney, known as “the man of a thousand faces”, turned makeup into an art form and starred in The Phantom of the Opera (1925), in which the villain’s disfigured face became one of the most shocking reveals of the silent era. It was a sign that American horror was about to grow and that audiences were ready to be frightened on an industrial scale.

Fear Comes Home

Alfred Hitchcock changed the game with Psycho (1960). The film killed its protagonist halfway through, showed that danger could hide in an ordinary-looking young man and gave cinema one of its most copied scenes, the shower. Horror stopped depending on castles and creatures and moved into everyday life, a roadside motel and the mind of someone who seemed harmless. The same year, in England, Peeping Tom told the story of a killer who filmed his own victims. It shocked audiences and critics at the time, but its first-person camera and voyeuristic tone would later be directly linked to the slasher film cycle.

Already Rosemary’s Baby turned fear into paranoia inside an ordinary apartment, with friendly neighbors and a pregnancy that grew more disturbing by the day. George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, made on a minimal budget, established the modern zombie and used horror to comment on social issues, proving that low-cost film could be bold and influential. Though very different in style and budget, the two films shared a key idea: the real threat for longer came not from a distant castle or foreign monster, but from the ordinary world, whether the friendly neighbors next door or the people trapped in a farmhouse as the dead rose around them.

In 1973, The Exorcist took horror to another level. The film became a box-office phenomenon, caused a stir in theaters and was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, a first for the genre. From then on, it was hard to treat horror as a lesser product: it could be a commercial hit, a subject of public debate and a work with artistic ambition.

In the 80s, Stanley Kubrick released The Shining, an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel in which Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, agrees to look after an isolated hotel over the winter alongside his wife and young son. Without relying on excessive gore, the film builds fear through empty hallways, symmetry, silence and a camera that glides behind a child on a tricycle, leading to the protagonist’s slow loss of an axe splitting through a door. The initial reception was divided, and King himself criticized the adaptation, but time turned the film into one of the most studied and referenced in the genre.

The Slasher Reinvents Itself

It was in the mid-1970s that the slasher began to take shape. Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre pushed raw realism to the limit and showed a kind of violence audiences had never seen. Bob Clark’s Canadian Black Christmas featured a mysterious killer, subjective camera work and a group of young women stalked inside a sorority house. For many scholars, it was the first film to bring together all the elements of the slasher, and its influence on what followed is undeniable.

John Carpenter’s Halloween took elements that were already circulating and turned them into phenomena. With Michael Myers, a silent masked killer, and Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, the film popularized the “Final Girl”, term created by researcher Carol Clover in the article Her Body Himself, that talks about the survivor who faces the villain at the end. Its success opened the door to the 1980s, a decade in which the slasher became a true franchise machine, with Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, which gave rise to enduring villains like Jason Voorthes and Freddy Krueger. The latter, directed by Wes Craven, brought an important twist: a killer who preys on his victims in their dreams.

At the same time, horror became a laboratory for practical effects. The Thing and The Fly explored body horror, the fear of one’s own body being deformed, with creatures built from latex, mechanisms and a lot of creativity. But by the early 1990s, the slasher already seemed exhausted, repeating formulas and losing its audience.

That was the landscape when Scream (1996) arrived in theaters, not as the subgenre’s pioneer but as the film that reinvented it. Written by Kevin Williamson and directed by Wes Craven, Scream featured characters who knew the rules of horror movies and discussed them out loud, in a mix of homage, critique and satire. Audiences laughed, got scared and, along the way, learned to see the genre differently.

The behind-the-scenes story, told in Ashley Cullins book Your Favorite Scary Movie, shows the film almost never happened. Williamson got the idea while housesitting and watching a news story about a real life crime. According to the author, he was simply trying to write the kind of movie he wanted to see, and production accounts say the first draft took about three days. The script sold to Dimension for $400,00, and its original title was Scary Movie, which years later would name a series of parodies.

Wes Craven, for his part, turned the job down several times, wanting a break from the genre that had made his name. When he finally agreed, he brought his understanding of human psychology and how to scare people. The result was one of cinema’s most memorable openings: Drew Barrymore, the cast’s biggest star, dies in the first minutes. Williamson wanted it to be a big Janet Leigh moment , like in Psycho, deliberately breaking the expectations of viewers who thought she would be the lead.

When Fear Follows You to Bed

Everyone knows someone who spent the night with every light on after a horror movie, this phenomenon can be explained: watching a frightening film activates the sympathetic nervous system, the so-called fight-or-flight response, which produções stress and anxiety, and at bedtime the body would need a way to release that tension, which could result in nightmares.

A small study of ten men measured heart activity, breathing and skin conductance during a horror film and found physiological changes, including stranger and faster breathing, at moments of greatest fear. A 2016 study published in the journal Dreaming, with 1,287 people, found that those who consumed violent media within 90 minutes of bad time were 13 times more likely to have a violent dream that night.

Why Does It Always Feel Like the Same Movie?

In 1991, The Silence of the Lambs won all five top Oscars and proved dark suspense could earn the Academy’s respect. After Scream, self-awareness became a trend, with sequels, parodies and imitations. Almost 10 years later, The Blair Witch Project popularized found footage, a subgenre where the movie is presented as raw, discovered video or audio recordings made by characters in the story, and showed that a cheap production and clever marketing campaign could earn a fortune. The following decade brought the grittier horror of Saw and Paranormal Activity. In recent years, so-called “elevated” or “social” horror has gained ground: Jordan Peele’s Get Out used horror to talk about racism and won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Even with so many reinventions, people who watch a lot of horror often feel they are seeing the same movie over and over. Part of the explanations lies in the structure of the genre itself, built on conventions – the isolated house, the group of young people, the noise in the dark, the killer who seems dead and gets back up. Every hit sparks a wave of imitations, from Halloween to the found footage boom, and the more titles we watch, the more patterns we recognize, which makes everything feel like a copy.

But repetition also seems to be part of the pleasure. Film theorist Carol Clover, in a classic study of the slasher, describes audiences who knew in advance what was going to happen and for whom predictability was the main source of fun: disappointment would come from changing the formula, not from repeating it.

Researchers at the Recreational Fear Lab in Denmark, who study people scared on purpose in a haunted house, found a “sweet spot” of fear – enjoyment drops when the experience is either too mild or too scary, and they link the effect to the brain’s satisfaction in predicting what comes next.

Mathias Clasen, in Why Horror Seduces, argues that horror attracts us because it lets us feel intense negative emotions in a safe context, and one study of fans even identified a “detective” viewer profile, who watches trying to work out the plot. In other words, the feeling of “the same movie” may be, in part, exactly what keeps us coming back, which is why there will always be a new film ready to cost us some sleep.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

The article above was edited by Fernanda Rhomberg.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more!