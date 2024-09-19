This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

If you are obsessed with awards ceremonies, here’s one more for you! On September 15th, in Los Angeles, United States, the Emmy Awards 2024 happened and it was remarkable. There were some unexpected wins and even some records were broken. Here are the most exciting moments of the night:

1. Shogun’s historical win

The Asian TV show really made history! Shogun was nominated for 23 awards total and that itself was already a huge deal. Although the show didn’t win all of them, they went home with a total of 18 awards. It beat the record for the most won Emmys in one night. Besides that, the show kept surprising everyone when Anna Sawai became the first Asian person to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

2. Liza Colón won her first Emmy

The Latina star has been a huge deal in the New York theater scene for decades, but, until now, she had never won an Emmy. Well, the time finally came! Her role as Tina in the TV show The Bear made her shine. Liza Colón was enchanted to win the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award and gave a beautiful speech, empowering women to vote for their rights and go after what they want.

3. Hacks X The Bear

If there was an award that people were convinced that already had a winner, it was Outstanding Comedy Series. The Bear really got people’s hearts and it was the favorite candidate for that category, but, well, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

Hacks got the best and went back home with the prize! Besides that, with her role as Deborah Vance, Jean Smart also got the award for Outstanding Lead Actress, acquiring her 6th Emmy. Although The Bear didn’t win Outstanding Comedy Show, it did win 11 different awards, beating a record of awards won in the category of comedy.

4. Baby Reindeer

Baby Reindeer really had their time to shine during this year’s Emmy. The miniseries won 6 awards total, including, obviously, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Besides that, Richard Gadd won Best Lead Actor and Jessica Gunning won Best Supporting Actress, both in their category. In general, this Emmy was just a confirmation that Baby Reindeer was, in fact, a huge success.

Well, this year’s Emmy really got people’s attention and shocked everyone. And I honestly can’t wait for the next one! Do you think it is going to be as incredible as this one? I guess we will have to wait and see.

__________

The article above was edited by Isabelle Bignardi.

Did you like this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!