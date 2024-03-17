Influences From New York Fashion Week We Should Expect to See in Spring 2024 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we look towards Spring, we can declare an oath of gratitude for our beloved month of February, better known to our fashion gurus as Fashion Month. With Fashion Weeks in London, Milan, Paris, and New York, thousands of new looks, messages, styles, and identities are created and shared with the fashion world. With more than 230,000 visitors attending just the New York Fashion Week, which is said to generate over 900 million dollars yearly, these Fashion Weeks are the objects of our attention for weeks as we admire new designs and looks that will seep into our everyday streetwear. Here are some styles and accessories we should expect to see as we move into a new wardrobe for Spring 2024.

Looking at Badgley Mischka, hailed by Vogue as one of the “Top 10 American Designers”, fashion this spring will be dedicated to bold statement pieces and revamping the old. Featured in New York Fashion Week last month, the collection of Badgley Mischka highlighted the idea of “refining your craft” as they paid homage to the designers’ debut by showcasing a dozen black dresses and one red dress. Instead of spending all our fortunes on out with the old and in with the new for this spring, perhaps we should all take note and “refine our craft,” relying on bold statement pieces and accessories in our closets to restyle our previous clothes into more spring-oriented outfits. Wardrobe building is a key skill within fashion, highlighting the importance of practicality and timelessness of pieces featured throughout Fashion Week. Cucculelli Shaheen, a brand with a heart for New York City, presented a line in the February 2024 New York Fashion Week that said edgy! Rich! Luxurious! These themes were also displayed in Tommy Hilfiger’s return after a two-year hiatus from Fashion Week. Quiet luxury, perhaps with a bit of edge, is back.

New York Fashion Week featured many of our beloved fashion trends of 2024, from ruffles, ribbons, and bows to Mary Janes and flats. These praised items of our wardrobe will maintain a continued focus into our Spring and Summer seasons if their presence on the New York runway tells us anything. A party skirt featured in Coach’s line of NYFW was made entirely of one giant pink bow. At the same time, Sandy Liang celebrated her label’s 10th anniversary with A-line miniskirts and outfits filled with fabric flowers and bows. Across many brands were pointy but practical flats, Mary Janes on all genders, miniskirts, suits, and colors of every degree. Miniskirts, although never out of style, were highlighted in this year’s Fashion Week with the addition of long, low-rise skirts. As Spring approaches, we should expect to see bold colors alongside mismatched and funky patterns, as New York Fashion Week portrayed colorful knitwear and colors from the dominating shows of red, white, and black to pale purple. These pops of color and personality are why we love fashion; however, our classic white dresses, a hit in the summer of 2023, are timeless pieces we can expect to see reemerge this summer. Who could ever tire of the elegant white summer dress?

As we know, fashion has begun to welcome the Capri pant renaissance since NYFW 2023, as celebrities such as Gigi and Bella Hadid have been photographed indulging in this emerging trend. Designers of this year’s Fashion Week, including 3.1 Phillip Lim, Sandy Liang, and Carolina Herrera, have included this “shortcut” look into their shows, revealing how far this daring trend can take our closets. Another new, chic trend among designers as spring and summer lines emerge is “airy bubble hems,” seen in both skirts and dresses. These airy bubble hems offer a fun side note from our adored miniskirts and trending long, low-rise skirts. Also featured in New York Fashion Week were off-the-shoulder necklines, offering a more laissez-faire attitude for the crowd. Accompanying these necklines, drop waists were seen on many of the models and are anticipated in upcoming collections for Spring 2024.

Catwalks from all across Fashion Weeks worldwide have given us various styles, colors, and patterns to expand our creative palette as we look toward spring and summer fashion. From timeless dresses and miniskirts to bows, ribbons, and ruffles to flats and Mary Jane, the world of fashion is anything but limited in the eyes of Fashion Week. Suppose the spring and summer collections this year are telling us anything. In that case, we have many different elegant and high-fashion options to influence our wardrobes as we look toward spring and summer fashion.