Elections: How To Deal With Candidates While Interviewing Them?

With the municipal elections in Brazil and the upcoming election in the USA, a great way for you, a journalist, to improve your interview techniques is by analyzing the current state of journalism and how it has been evolving in light of recent events.

Nowadays, social media, the internet, and television have become the new platforms for election campaigns. Bombarded with information, interviews, and proposals, candidates are showing a different side than what we have traditionally seen.

In most cases, the mediation between voters and candidates happens through journalists, who, in theory, should be prepared to take on this role. However, we have noticed in many interviews a visible partiality, rudeness, irritability, and a lack of professionalism among many colleagues in the field.

To address this, Her Campus Cásper Líbero interviewed a crisis management consultant, press advisor, media trainer, and professor at Cásper Líbero University, Tânia Teixeira, to explain the step-by-step preparation that journalists should undertake to handle election candidates.

STUDY THE CANDIDATE

Researching the interviewee is the first and most important step, but in this case, it becomes even more crucial. Teixeira explains that the more direct, concise, focused, and objective the question, the more confident you will be, as the interviewee will have to address the topic with the limited information you provided.

“The journalist must study the candidate and his weaknesses. Be as direct and concise as possible. With a long-winded question, he might use an adjective or a noun to turn it against you or to enhance his position.”, comments.

The advisor emphasizes that beyond studying the interviewee, it’s essential to know the candidate as a person, more so than just their policy plans.

“Knowing the politician means not being prejudiced against everything he says so that you can understand his mindset. If you have prejudice or disagree with what he says, you’re already losing to a candidate with no ethics. The best approach is to know the person, more than their government plan.”

DON’T BE NERVOUS

Teixeira indicates that in order to avoid falling into traps from sharp or cutting answers, it’s crucial to remain calm and professional.

“Don’t get nervous: control your emotional intelligence, because that’s what they want. They’ll try to push you to the limit. This is what we call a poker face. Don’t show any emotion. It takes practice. He’s trained for this, and you should train for it as well.”

The professor mentions that in her classes at Cásper Líbero, she shows her students the film “Scoop” on Netflix as an example of training for journalists. The movie reveals the behind-the-scenes of Prince Andrew’s interview, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II, to BBC, regarding allegations of sexual abuse and his involvement with the financier Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein, the American billionaire, was accused and imprisoned in 2019 for pedophilia, abuse, and sexual trafficking of minors.

The film faithfully portrays the preparation of both the interviewee and the journalist, with relentless training involving potential questions and answers, covering very serious accusations and issues. It’s crucial to have prior training and study, just like in any other profession.

“The BBC in London trained for this, doing simulated interviews… and here in Brazil, we don’t do that. We’re losing ground; just look at what’s happening now in São Paulo’s city hall. It’s essential to conduct mock interviews and prepare.” – she concludes.

