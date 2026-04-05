Easter 2026: Can Holidays Still Feel Meaningful in a Hyperconnected World? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, Easter has become one of the most important celebrations in the country, but its meaning has been altered by constant marketing and rampant consumerism, which leads us to wonder: are we losing the essence of this holiday? Beyond that, are we truly enjoying everything it has to offer?

The Origins of Easter and Its Symbolic Diversity

It is certainly true that this religious festival has endured for millennia, becoming one of the oldest celebrations in the world; the secret to its enduring popularity lies in its constant reinterpretation.

It is rarely discussed, but Easter has its origins in antiquity, centuries before Christianity. Historically, celebrations were held by ancient civilizations at the end of winter and the beginning of spring, when farmers cultivated new fruits and crops, symbolizing the start of a new cycle.

For Christians, Easter symbolizes the sacrifice of Jesus, the firstborn, who died for the sins of humanity and rose again to bring about humanity’s liberation; the eggs serve as a metaphor for rebirth and renewal.

Celebration as a social bond: collective memory and a sense of belonging

In contemporary society, holidays are often seen as moments of connection — occasions to gather, exchange gifts, and express goodwill. But should this sense of care be confined to specific dates, or serve as a reminder of how we might relate to one another every day?

Beyond consumption, these celebrations have the potential to strengthen bonds and create a sense of belonging. At their core, they are not just breaks from routine, but opportunities to reconnect with others and reaffirm what truly matters — relationships, shared values, and a sense of collective meaning.

Easter as a product rather than a “way of life”

What started as a symbol of renewal has been reshaped into a celebration of consumption, where chocolate often speaks louder than meaning.

Although eggs have long represented life and rebirth, the transformation of this symbol into a commercial product only took shape in the 19th century. With the rise of industrialization in countries like Britain and France, chocolate became more accessible, and the tradition of gifting eggs was reimagined as a profitable market practice.

This shift is not an isolated phenomenon. Capitalism has an inherent ability to absorb cultural and religious traditions, incorporating them into cycles of consumption that blur the line between symbolic meaning and commercial value. In this process, even moments traditionally associated with reflection and connection become opportunities for consumption, often without a reinterpretation of their deeper significance.

Long before chocolate eggs became popular, however, Easter already reflected social distinctions. In medieval Europe, members of the nobility exchanged eggs made of porcelain, glass, and even gold, objects that symbolized not only renewal, but also status and exclusivity. Centuries later, this logic would reach its peak in the creations of Peter Carl Fabergé, whose ornate eggs for the Russian imperial family became enduring symbols of luxury.

This logic has not disappeared — it has simply evolved. Today, the exclusivity once associated with aristocratic traditions reemerges in the luxury market, where high-end chocolate products function as markers of status. Brazilian pastry chef Denilson Lima exemplifies this trend: his elaborate, Fabergé-inspired Easter eggs can cost up to 85,000 reais, transforming a symbolic tradition into an object of extreme exclusivity.

Today, these dynamics persist in new forms. The growth of the premium chocolate market, including highly elaborate and expensive Easter products, reveals how consumption continues to mirror social inequality, reinforcing distinctions between those who can access these symbols of abundance and those who cannot.

Hyperconnectivity is changing the way we celebrate

Sociologist Zygmunt Bauman describes our era as one of “liquid modernity,” in which speed, constant change, and instability shape the way we live and relate to one another. In this context, technology increasingly becomes an extension of ourselves, often mediating, and sometimes replacing, our social interactions.

When it comes to holidays, this dynamic has subtle but significant effects. What should be moments of pause, reflection, and connection are often overshadowed by the constant presence of screens and notifications. Instead of fully experiencing these occasions, we remain immersed in a continuous flow of stimuli that fragments our attention and distances us from the present moment.

Easter, in particular, offers the possibility of slowing down and reconnecting with others and with ourselves. Yet hyperconnectivity can make this difficult, turning what should be a moment of liberation into another instance of distraction. In a world where we are constantly processing information, even meaningful rituals risk being reduced to fleeting experiences, quickly absorbed and just as quickly forgotten.

Conclusion: Diagnosis

In 2026, the holiday should be meaningful not just when we buy chocolate, but as a way to affirm ourselves as family and friends. These rituals exist to renew our hearts daily, transforming the deep-rooted evils within us—such as hyper connectivity —into real connection, and likewise, the overload into solidarity. In this context, Easter is directed toward transformation, freeing us from our bondages. The meaning of Easter does not lie in what we consume on Sunday, but rather in the Easter-like way of life we choose to practice from Monday onward. Then, yes, it is possible.

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The article above was edited by Julia Galoro.

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