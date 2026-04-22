Earth Day: 3 Recent Environmental Wins That Actually Made a Difference

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every Earth Day brings renewed attention to the environmental challenges shaping our future, but it also offers a chance to recognize something equally important: progress. While climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution remain urgent global issues, there are also powerful examples of solutions working in real time.

Around the world, coordinated action, scientific innovation, and policy change are delivering measurable results. These recent environmental wins show that meaningful change is not only possible, it is already underway.

Renewables Surpass Coal Globally

In 2025, renewable energy sources officially generated more electricity than coal for the first time in history, marking a major turning point in the global energy transition. For decades, coal has been one of the dominant sources of electricity worldwide, and also one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. However, this began to change as renewable energy technologies like solar and wind became significantly cheaper and more efficient, attracting large-scale investment.

At the same time, stricter environmental regulations, global climate commitments, and growing awareness of the impacts of fossil fuels led many companies and countries to reduce their dependence on coal. This shift signals a structural change in how energy is produced and consumed across the globe.

The impact of this milestone goes far beyond symbolic progress. By reducing reliance on fossil fuels, the rise of renewables directly contributes to lowering emissions that drive global warming. It also reflects accelerating investments in cleaner technologies like wind and solar, as well as growing political and economic commitment to sustainable energy systems. Ultimately, this breakthrough shows that a large-scale transition to cleaner power is not a distant goal – it is already happening.

Global Mangrove Restoration Breakthrough

Between 2024 and 2025, global efforts to restore and protect mangroves accelerated dramatically, with more than 2.4 million acres brought under conservation or restoration. Driven by initiatives like the Mangrove Breakthrough, governments, NGOs, and local communities came together to mobilize billions in funding and large-scale action.

Key reports released in late 2025 and early 2026 highlight this as one of the most significant ecosystem restoration efforts in recent years, with strong impact across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and coastal regions of Africa. This acceleration has become necessary largely due to human activity, including coastal development, pollution, and deforestation, which have significantly degraded mangrove ecosystems worldwide – Brazil, for example lost about 20% of its mangroves over a 17-year period, illustrating the scale of global loss and the urgency behind restoration efforts. Globally, the situation is also very critical, as more than 67% of mangroves have already been lost or degraded, highlighting the urgency behind large-scale restoration efforts.

Mangroves play a uniquely powerful role in addressing climate change and protecting communities. They store up to four times more carbon than tropical forests, making them critical in preventing large-scale CO₂ emissions. At the same time, they act as natural barriers against storms, flooding, and coastal erosion, reducing the vulnerability of millions of people living in coastal areas. Their restoration also supports biodiversity by rebuilding essential habitats for marine species and strengthening local economies through fisheries and livelihoods.

Perhaps most importantly, this breakthrough represents a shift in how the world values nature. Ecosystems like mangroves are increasingly recognized as essential climate solutions, unlocking new investment and global cooperation. It demonstrates that when action is coordinated at scale, environmental restoration can deliver real, measurable benefits for both people and the planet.

Ozone Layer on Track for Full Recovery

The Earth’s ozone layer, once one of the most alarming environmental crises, is now on track to fully recover to near pre-1980 levels within the coming decades. Scientific assessments conducted between 2022 and 2025, with continued progress into 2026, confirm that the ozone layer is steadily healing.

Originally, the depletion of the ozone layer was primarily caused by human-made chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), commonly used in refrigeration, aerosols, and industrial processes, which released chlorine and bromine atoms that broke down ozone molecules in the stratosphere.This recovery is largely the result of the global phase-out of ozone-depleting substances under the Montreal Protocol, one of the most successful international environmental agreements to date.

The significance of this recovery is immense. The ozone layer protects life on Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation, and its restoration is expected to prevent millions of cases of skin cancer and cataracts worldwide. It also safeguards ecosystems, including crops and marine phytoplankton, which form the base of ocean food chains. Additionally, many of the substances that were banned are also potent greenhouse gases, meaning their removal has contributed to slowing climate change.

Beyond its direct benefits, the ozone layer’s recovery stands as proof that global cooperation can solve even large-scale environmental problems. It offers a powerful model for addressing other challenges, particularly climate change, showing that science-based policy and collective commitment can reverse damage once thought irreversible.

These environmental wins are not isolated successes, they are part of a broader shift toward a more sustainable future. They demonstrate that when governments, organizations, and communities work together, real progress is possible, even at a global scale.

This Earth Day, these stories offer something essential: hope grounded in evidence. While challenges remain, the trajectory is not fixed. With continued action, innovation, and collaboration, the path forward can lead to a healthier, more resilient planet.

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The article above was edited by Julia Galoro.

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