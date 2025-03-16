DSQUARED2: Get to know more about the brand that stole the spotlight during Milan Fashion Week

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The last big show

On February 25th, DSQUARED2 launched its biggest collection up until then during the Fall/Winter season of Milan Fashion Week 2025: one of the most important weeks in the world of designer brands.

DSQUARED2 had some big personalities in attendance that day: the rapper Doechii was responsible for opening the show in an impactful way, carrying numerous cash notes. Then, other big names such as Amelia Gray, Isabeli Fontana and Alex Consani also walked down the runway with attitude and style.

The scenario, theme and soundtrack also avoided the obvious. The fashion show took place in a fictitious factory (DSQUARED2 BROS CO.), where cars arrived carrying a couple of the models from the show. Meanwhile, some of the greatest hits in disco music brought the runway to life.

The show featured some of the brand’s main signatures: glam rock, cowboys, leather and lots of layers of jeans and fur. For this, the designers also took inspiration from KISS, including the band’s name on their pieces and even their trademark: the painted face.

Naomi Campbell was responsible for closing the show, covered in leather clothing and wearing her hair voluminous. Last but not least, a police car carried the two designers, Dean and Dan Caten, handcuffed by none other than Brigitte Nielsen.

How did this brand grow so much and put on such a complete fashion show?

A star is born… or two

The twins Dean and Dan Caten were born in Ontario, 1964. Their family, the main influence on their start in fashion, is made up of seven older siblings, a British mother and an Italian father.

In 1983, they both decided to move to New York to study at Parsons School of Design. The twins only stayed for one semester, but it was enough for them to decide to pursue a career in fashion. Later, the brothers got their first job at Ports International 1961, the first big step towards their future in fashion design.

The duo then moved to Italy, where they worked with the Diesel label, which financed the emergence of DSQUARED2 through a men’s collection in 1994. The brand was officially founded in 1995 and soon expanded to include womenswear. Since then, Dean and Dan have not separated and work continuously to maintain their creation.

In an interview with FFW, the brothers revealed how they divide their work between them: “We end up doing everything together. Like the vitrine should be, the light of the store. We have a big staff, but we’re following everything, we’re aware of everything that’s going on, we can’t say: ok, you do this and I don’t even want to see it. And we don’t do anything we don’t believe in”.

‘Born in Canada, Living in London and Made in Italy’

During its 30 years, DSQUARED2 has made its trademarks clear. This bold brand works with the sex appeal of its own clothes and isn’t afraid to use layering to give life to an outfit. Still at Milan Fashion Week 2025, the use of caps under cowboy hats was one of the main highlights.

The brand also values transparency and lots of cutouts in its clothes, not being afraid to show a bit of skin when it can. Pop culture also features prominently in their creations: the presence of comics, rock bands and even animal print take over the main pieces.

The majority of their creations involve leather and jeans, both on the fashion show and in the official store. The designers work with glitter and collage, mixing elements from multiple different cultures: country, disco, streetstyle, among others. The brand also works on perfumes and accessories.

Many other artists have worn DSQUARED2 to represent their own personalities. In 2001, 150 pieces were created for Madonna’s “Drowned World Tour”, as well as countless other partnerships with singers such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Rihanna and Beyoncé.

The label has already moved between multiple concepts, but has not abandoned its creative essence. It is not concerned with the traditional or the basic; on the contrary, it tries to create new ways of innovating with its own authenticity, whether it’s following a current trend, such as streetwear, or creating a completely different one.

DSQUARED2 beyond Fashion Week

In research by BOF (The Business of Fashion), DSQUARED2 was the most talked about brand at Milan Fashion Week on TikTok and Instagram, above Moschino and Versace. Some brands that had a more serious and traditional show, such as Fendi, Prada and Ferragamo, are also in the spotlight, but they appear at the bottom of the list.

This could be an indicator of a new trend in future fashion shows. Celebrity appearances from the music industry, a lively soundtrack, eccentric themes and clothes that show what beauty really looks like: a very well-planned combination.

Dean and Dan could be returning towards the vibrant catwalks of the 90s or just following their own hearts. After stealing the internet’s attention with their latest show, who knows what the duo’s next move will be. However, there is only one certainty: for DSQUARED2, authenticity will not be a problem.

