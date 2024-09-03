This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Between the years of 1969 and 1971 some of the biggest names of the rock and roll scene had premature deaths at the age of 27. Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Brian Jones and Jim Morrison were already a huge deal, and the coincidence sparked theories of the “cursed age”.

More than 20 years later another big rock star died at the same age, the Nirvana headman, Kurt Cobain. The death and a comment from the artist’s mother saying “I can’t believe he went to join that stupid club.” was enough to get the world astonished with the theory, with books, articles and documentaries about it.

Each time an artist dies at 27, the story comes back, just like when Amy Winehouse died in 2011. The fascination of the media and the public sparked even bigger and more sinister ideas, like the musicians having a deal with the devil and selling their souls for fame and success.

Find out now the lives and deaths of the members of the club:

Robert Johnson

May 8th, 1911 – august 16th, 1938

One of the greatest names of Blues, Robert Johnson died at the age of 27 in 1938. The reason for his death remains a mystery, with the obituary containing only the words “No Doctor”. Some say he was poisoned by the husband of one of his lovers, others talk about syphilis being the actual cause.

The rumor of a deal with the devil is huge with him, and grew bigger with the 2019 Netflix documentary about his life, called ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads.

Brian Jones

February 28th, 1942 – July 3rd, 1969

One of the founders of Rolling Stones, Brian Jones was known for his guitar abilities and extravagant lifestyle. Drugs, alcohol and parties were in Jones’ daily life, so much so that in 1969 he was secluded from the band.

A month later his body was found in the bottom of his swimming pool. The cause of death was disclosed as accidental, with the drugs in his system being considered a facilitator.

Jimi Hendrix

November 27th, 1942 – September 18th, 1970

Considered one of the greatest guitarists in history, Jimi Hendrix was one of the faces of the hippie movement in the ’60s, even performing at the iconic festival of Woodstock.

His psychedelic music enchanted the world, and he was at the height of fame when his body was discovered. Hendrix died in his sleep, suffocated by his own vomit. It also found nine different types of sleeping medications in his system.

Janis Joplin

January 19th, 1943 – October 4th, 1970

In a male-dominated field, Janis Joplin was able to establish herself as one of the biggest rock stars in history. Just like Hendrix, she was the voice of an entire generation, and her performance at the 1969 Woodstock festival is still remembered to this day.

Her rebellious personality led her to get involved with heroin, and in 1970, after she was late for a scheduled studio recording, she was found dead in a hotel room, with needle marks on her arms. In her testament, she left money for her friends and family to throw a big party in her honor, this way being remembered in a happy light forever.

Jim Morrison

December 8th, 1943 – July 3rd, 1971

The Doors‘ vocalist, Jim Morrison, was known for his amazing lyricism and poems. A true hippie, he is seen today as one of the best frontmen in history. Just like the other artists on this list, Morrison had a huge drug abuse problem.

During the band hiatus, he went to Paris to concentrate on composing and was unfortunately found dead in a bathtub by his girlfriend at the time. The cause of death was never discovered, since there was no autopsy.

Kurt Cobain

February 20th, 1967 – may 5th, 1994

The face of the grunge movement in the 90s, Kurt Cobain was the founder of the band Nirvana. They changed the genre forever and brought a new look to Rock. Cobain was known for his raw lyrics, heavy sound and political views.

Even though Cobain had just become a father with his partner, Courtney Love, he suffered from severe depression and drug use. He was found in his Seattle house, three days after committing suicide, leaving a letter to his imaginary friend from childhood. Traces of heroin and valium were also found in his blood.

Amy Winehouse

July 14th, 1983 – July 23rd 2011

Amy Winehouse conquered the world in the 2000’s, her powerful voice, deep lyrics and iconic style made her a sensation. She lived like a true rock legend, with the controversies of her drug and alcohol use always making the headlines.

In 2011 she was found deceased, with the cause being alcohol intoxication after a period of abstinence.

Although the coincidences are eerie, it’s scientifically proven that the age of 27 isn’t actually cursed or more likely for someone famous to die. The actual main factor is that young musicians live a hedonistic lifestyle, filled with drugs and alcohol.

However, the theory continues, having some of the most iconic names in the history of music tied together for eternity. Their legacies live on, and there’s much more to them than their deaths. Their accomplishments and participation in modern culture are what will make them be remembered forever.

