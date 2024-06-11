This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The phrase “I love you” has been the base of countless songs across various genres and eras. Artists from different cultural backgrounds and musical styles have found unique and creative ways to express this timeless sentiment. Here’s a look at some of the most memorable and diverse ways musicians have conveyed love in their lyrics.

‘Your Song’ by Elton John

It can be said that the song is one of the most beautiful and sincere declarations of love in existence. Written in 1967, the lyrics are about a gift to a loved one and talk about a pure feeling. At the beginning of the song, Elton John admits that he is not good at hiding his feelings and expresses his desire to share a life as a couple.

“And you can tell everybody this is your song

It may be quite simple, but now that it’s done

I hope you don’t mind

I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words

How wonderful life is while you’re in the world”

‘The Only Exception’ by Paramore

The 2009 lyrics narrate the personal experience of vocalist Hayley Williams, where she says she has a block on love due to disappointments seen in her childhood. In the lyric, the singer describes that her father is fighting against the wind for his broken heart, while her mother vows to never forget what happened. It is at this moment that she promises to never sing about love if it does not exist, however, the song changes after a special person changes the narrator’s perspective.

“And I’ve always lived like this

Keeping a comfortable distance

And up until now I had sworn to myself that I’m content

With loneliness

Because none of it was ever worth the risk

Well, you are the only exception

You are the only exception

You are the only exception”

‘Beginning Middle End’ by Leah Nobel

Just like in “The Only Exception”, the 2021 song is about love after countless disappointments. The lyrics emphasize love and commitment over time, showing that true love is timeless.

“Will you be my beginning, my middle, my end?

Will you be mine?

Five years later, and I’m still yours

Ten years later, and I’m still yours

Fifty years later, and I’m still your beginning and middle and end”

‘You’re Still The One’ by Shania Twain

The 1997 song is a mark for many couples and remains one of the biggest love declaration hymns. The lyrics celebrate a lasting love that faced several challenges, but despite adversity, the love remained.

“(You’re still the one)

You’re still the one I run to

The one that I belong to

You’re still the one I want for life

(You’re still the one)

You’re still the one that I love

The only one I dream of

You’re still the one I kiss good night”

‘Por Você’ by Barão Vermelho

Performed by one of the biggest bands in Brazilian rock, the song deals with the intensity of the lyrical self’s love and the things he would do for love. The lyrics express that there aren’t limits to what you can do when you are in love, proposing sacrifices in the name of that feeling.

“Por você, Eu dançaria tango no teto / For you, I would dance tango on the roof

Eu limparia Os trilhos do metrô / I would clean the subway rails

Eu iria a pé do Rio a Salvador / I would travel from Rio to Salvador on foot

Eu mudaria até o meu nome / I would even change my name

Eu viveria em greve de fome / I would live in a hunger strike

Desejaria todo o dia a mesma mulher / Wish the same woman everyday

Por você! Por você! / For you! For you!”

‘Um Amor Puro’ by Djavan

The lyrics transmit simply about total dedication to the loved one, emphasizing this love’s strength and power. The song reflects to us that true love is made beyond feelings, beyond imperfections.

“O que há dentro do meu coração / What is inside my heart

Eu tenho guardado pra te dar / I’m saving it for you

E todas as horas que o tempo tem pra me conceder / And all the hours that time has to give me

São tuas, até morrer / Are yours until I die

E a tua história, eu não sei / And your story, I don’t know

Mas me diga só o que for bom / But tell me just what is good

Um amor tão puro que ainda nem sabe a força que tem / A love so pure that doesn’t even know its strenght

É teu e de mais ninguém / It is yours and no one else’s”

‘Quando Bate Aquela Saudade’ by Rubel

The song is about nostalgic memories, as he declares his longing, and even with this feeling, love does not go away. Despite separation and time, the lyric makes it clear that love persists even in absence.

“Olha bem, mulher / Look here, woman

Eu vou te ser sincero / I’ll be honest with you

Quero te ver de branco / I want to see you wearing white

Quero te ver no altar / I want to see you at the altar

Eu tô com uma vontade danada /

I have a huge desire

De te entregar todos os beijos que eu não te dei / Of giving you all the kisses I didn’t already

E eu tô com uma saudade apertada / And I really miss”

‘Te Ver’ by Skank

The 1997 song shows us a person between reason and emotion. The countless metaphors used only emphasize how futile it is to fight this feeling.

“Te ver e não te querer / Seeing you and not wanting you

É improvável, é impossível / Is unlikely, is impossible

Te ter e ter que esquecer / Having you and now having to forget

É insuportável, é dor incrível / Is unbearable, is an incredible pain

É como mergulhar no rio e não se molhar / It’s like diving in a river and not getting wet

É como não morrer de frio no gelo polar / It’s like not dying of cold in the ice polar weather”

The countless ways in which artists express “I love you” in songs reflect the diverse experiences and emotions that love encompasses. From the simplicity of direct statements to the rich imagery of poetic metaphors, each song captures a unique facet of this powerful emotion.

