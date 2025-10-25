Creative last-minute halloween costumes you can make from your closet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who hasn’t been there: it’s the day before Halloween, you’ve procrastinated on getting a costume, and now you have absolutely nothing to wear? When it comes to finding the perfect clothes to match a character, your wardrobe turns into your best friend and the accessories that have been lost for a long time show up as forgotten saviors.

So, thinking of helping all of you in one of the best seasons of the year, let’s explore combinations of your closet and customize it, so that you look amazing for the next party. And don’t forget, this month is not restricted to spooky costumes and scary masks, it’s the perfect time to feel free and show your creativity through your clothes.

1. Mia (Pulp Fiction)

A classic and super easy costume. You’ll need a white dress shirt, black skirt or pants, black wig (if you have a black bob with bangs, just use your hair!), fake blood (optional) and a cigarette – a fake one, girls!

2. Regina George (Mean Girls)

The iconic plastic can also be an iconic costume this Halloween. You’ll need to use a bit of arts and crafts for this one, but I swear, it will be worth it. The items needed are: a pink dress, a black ribbon to use as a belt, some heels (if you have partying plans be careful!), a blonde wig (or hair), black pipes (or just get regular pipes and paint them) and fake flowers.

3. Zombie

This is one of the easiest homemade costumes ever! You’ll just need an old t-shirt, black shorts or pants and a pair of boots. It’s possible to explore different cuts on the clothes and choose the effort you put into makeup so it looks more or less realistic.

4. Queen of Hearts (Alice in wonderland)

Another classic, but with a little bit of spice this time. You can customize it in different ways, using a white or red dress, choosing the perfect high heels and working on your creativity to make the main symbol: the crown. You can use an old deck of cards and fold them into shape.

This idea also works perfectly as a group costume: whether it’s a trio or a squad of ten! Alice in Wonderland offers plenty of fun and creative characters to bring to life.

4. Maxine (X)

Spooky and sexy, the perfect costume if you want to be a party queen. Obviously a bra or a t-shirt are very welcomed, but for this costume you’ll just need an ax and jeans overalls, you can also do some fake blood splatter for extra scary vibes. Simple, full of meaning and sensual at the same time.

Always remember: wearing something that makes you confident and comfortable is the key for the perfect costume. Halloween must be fun and the time of the year where you explore your creativity through clothes, not for you to stress and feel insecure.

Hope you enjoyed these tips. Can’t wait to see all of you having the best time of your lives and so much fun while partying this month.

The article above was edited by Rafaela Navarro

