Craving for love triangles? Here are 5 shows to relive the drama

The TV series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” from Prime Video won the hearts of viewers obsessed with love triangles. Although it ended on September 17, the show is still a hot topic among fans of the story! And of course, there’s no shortage of longing in the hearts of those who were hooked on the series — especially on its love triangles.

The show tells the story of Jenny Han’s trilogy, named the same as the show. We watched this journey full of love, adventure, beach and fun develop through the years. Every summer, we were back at Cousins Beach, to follow the Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah‘s love triangle. It’s not a secret that the show was a success, the first season came out in summer of 2022, the second one came out in 2023, and 2 years later, we had our last season this summer, with episodes coming out every week. It was all over internet, everybody wanted to know what’s your team, #TeamConrad or #TeamJeremiah, even #TeamBelly.

It was so much fun, heartbreaking sometimes, but it was markable. It’s okay to miss it, but that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to the feeling of seeing a couple that you love together! Thinking about that, here are 5 shows and movies with remarkable love triangles:

1. My Life with the Walter Boys

In “My Life with the Walter Boys” we follow the journey of Jackie having to go live with her mother’s friend’s family, after a tragedy completely changes her life. She’ll meet Cole and Alex Walter, opposite brothers (as if we didn’t love brothers enough) that catch her attention and make her deal with all at once, Lost, Love, Growing up and changes.

Where to watch: Netflix.

2. The Vampire Diaries

The most iconic love triangle with brothers ever! When Elena Gilbert finds herself needing to go on with life after the tragedy of losing her parents in an accident, a mysterious new boy at school and his older brother change her life completely. Stefan and Damon Salvatore are destined to fall for her, and she’s destined to fall for both. Romance, Action, Blood and Vampires, that’s the best way to describe The Vampire Diaries!

Where to watch: HBO Max and Prime Video.

3. XO Kitty

From the same universe as “Too All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”, the show “XO Kitty” tells the story of Kitty on her own journey to a boarding school in Korea, where she discovered more about her mother, her ancestrility, and herself! It’s adorable, and so fun! And of course, we have a lot of love and mistakes to experience with Kitty, ‘cause at the end of the day, she’s still Lara Jean‘s sister.

Where to watch: Netflix.

4. Twilight

A forever remarkable icon that molds its generation! When Isabella Swan goes back to her small rainy hometown, called Forks, to live with her dad, she’ll meet Edward Cullen, the unattainable most hot guy in school, who has never looked at any girl, until now. And she will meet again her childhood friend, Jacob Black. Some secrets are gonna make that small town much more interesting, her life will be changed forever and these boys will fight for her heart. By the way, “Twilight” it’s a saga of five movies.

Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video.

5. Maxton Hall

A perfect “enemies to lovers”! When Ruby Bells finds out about an explosive secret, James Beufort, an arrogant millionaire with a big reputation, has to find a way to make her quiet about it. Opposite to attract.

Where to watch: Prime Video.

See? Even if you’re missing it, you can still get a taste of those love triangles!

