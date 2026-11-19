This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The eighth season of the hit reality show Corrida das Blogueiras officially premiered on October 27, and it is already on track to become the series’ most monumental edition yet. Since its debut in 2018, the show has cultivated a fiercely loyal fanbase, transforming into a highly anticipated annual pop-culture event. It airs on DiaTV, the digital network founded by entrepreneur Rafael Dias.

Created and hosted by influencers Eduardo Camargo and Filipe Oliveira—better known as Edu and Fih from the iconic YouTube channel Diva Depressão—the competition thrives on its signature tasks. Fans can look forward to returning favorites like the chaotic DIY makeup challenge “Night of Cola Quente” (Hot Glue Night) and “Publi Secrets,” where contestants must craft convincing ad campaigns for hilariously challenging products.

Taking its title and format inspiration from the American phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race, the reality competition seeks to discover the “Next Big Successful Blogger.” Focused on giving visibility to rising digital influencers and content creators, the show tests the participants’ diverse skills in the online universe on a weekly basis, turning the daily grind of content creation into a high-performance sport.

Behind the Scenes of Season 8

This season shattered records with its longest application period and highest number of sponsors. However, the road to the premiere wasn’t without its hurdles. Production faced significant challenges in 2025, leading to an announcement just two months before the scheduled release. Rafa Dias even revealed that the crucial partnership funding the season was only finalized on the exact day filming was set to begin.

Embracing a Rococo-inspired royal theme, Season 8 has already delivered high camp and fierce competition. The regular judging panel features stalwarts Lorelay Fox and Nátaly Neri, alongside the welcome return of Renata Santti following her maternity leave.

With 12 contestants and just three episodes released so far, social media is already ablaze as fanbases rally around their favorites. The cast includes: Aysha Pink, Bárbara Freitas, Breia, Gabriel Queiroz, Jheny Albano, Latyffa Romayale, Matthel, Paizinho dos Looks, Peter Poc, Rhanyane, Sttefone and Talitah Sampaio



Some contestants are winning over the internet, while others are falling out of favor:

Breia: Sparked instant controversy in episode one by arriving in a casual leopard-print balloon dress while the rest of the cast was dressed to the nines. She has stood out for the wrong reasons in the challenges, yet retains a devoted cult following thanks to her undeniable charisma.

Sparked instant controversy in episode one by arriving in a casual leopard-print balloon dress while the rest of the cast was dressed to the nines. She has stood out for the wrong reasons in the challenges, yet retains a devoted cult following thanks to her undeniable charisma. Latyffa: Quickly becoming the season’s breakout comedy queen. She is already going viral, most notably for a meme of her singing the show’s theme song mid-challenge.

Quickly becoming the season’s breakout comedy queen. She is already going viral, most notably for a meme of her singing the show’s theme song mid-challenge. Bárbara: Gaining serious momentum after winning the second challenge and shining in the third. Fans are also loving her blunt honesty during the Lounge sessions.

Gaining serious momentum after winning the second challenge and shining in the third. Fans are also loving her blunt honesty during the Lounge sessions. Matthel: Facing a wave of disappointment from fans due to underwhelming challenge performances and his messy, distracting feud with Talitah.

Facing a wave of disappointment from fans due to underwhelming challenge performances and his messy, distracting feud with Talitah. Aysha: Found herself at the center of a cross-season controversy over political disagreements with Season 4 and 6 veteran DaCota Monteiro. The argument sparked massive off-screen debates, though DaCota later publicly apologized.

With 11 episodes remaining before the live grand finale, the eighth season of Corrida das Blogueiras is just warming up. Rivalries are simmering, fanbases are mobilizing, and each new episode brings fresh surprises. What began as a humble online competition back in 2018 has evolved into a cornerstone of Brazilian digital pop culture—and the race for the crown has never been fiercer.

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The article above was edited by Ana Júlia Galhardo

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