Cool girl guide: 10 unique halloween costumes to try this year

Halloween is coming up, and with it comes the excitement (or panic) of picking a costume that manages to be fun, creative, and spooky, while also looking great in photos.

More than just an excuse to dress up, the holiday has become a moment to express yourself however you want through outfits, makeup and hairstyle. Whether you’re paying tribute to a pop icon, a character from your favorite show, or just going for a spooky vibe to match the occasion.

But if you’re still undecided about your look, take a deep breath — you’re in the right place!

Here are some tips to step it up from the basics and crush it this Halloween.

1. Cracked doll

If you want to stand out on Halloween, the cracked doll is the costume that screams both creativity and macabre charm. The cool thing about this choice is the practicality of it — you can grab a dress from your closet, add some accessories that give off doll vibes, go all out with your makeup, and Voilà! You’re ready to slay without showing up in a repetitive costume and it will totally blow up your social media !

2. Showgirl

If you’re looking forward to a bold and authentic look, the Showgirl costume is the perfect choice! It is not only unexpected, but it also brings that glamorous retro vibe to Halloween that could make anyone shine (literally).

And with the recent release of Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl , this look takes on even more meaning. The album is all about fearless reinvention, so why not embrace that energy for the holiday?

3. Corpse Bride

Are you someone who loves a dark but romantic style and is obsessed with Tim Burton’s classics? If so, forget Cinderella —it’s all about the Corpse Bride now! This costume blends soft and dramatic elements, giving you just the right flair for Halloween night. Picture it: a white dress, bold makeup and messy-chic hair with a flower crown. Boom! You’re ready to slay the party scene and maybe even find your spooky soulmate!

4. Enchantress

Dark power mixed with a chaotic edge is the essence of Enchantress from Suicide Squad. She gives off the energy of a mystical and imposing villain, perfectly matching the horror aesthetic. This costume is ideal to go all in on a dramatic smokey eye (check for makeup tutorials on Instagram and Tik Tok!) and to load up on the accessories that define her unique look. Forget the glitter and cute costume, as Enchantress you will be the most stylish and powerful witch at the party.

5. Gargoyle

@theaustralianpsycho Gargoyle grwm fyp goth tradgith gargoyle goth costume cosplay makeup ♬ Megalomaniac – KMFDM

For anyone looking to rock a costume with a gothic and medieval aesthetic, the Gargoyle is an iconic pick! The secret of this look is makeup in shades of gray and black to mimic cold stone, striking wings, horns, pointed ears and sharp claws. All coming together, creates a truly unique outfit. The menacing presence of the gargoyle makes you the dark (and stylish) guardian of any party!

6. Wicked

Getting inspired by Wicked — especially after the movie’s huge success this year — couldn’t be more pop-culture perfect. You can choose between the contrasting lead characters: diving into Elphaba’s bold green look, with a striking vibe. Or go for Glinda’s pink bubblegum style, adding a magical touch to your outfit. Either way, any costume inspired by this duo is magical and unforgettable.

7. Mummy

If you want to dress up as a classic movie character, the Mummy is perfect for you! With this look, you can go as the famous Princess Ahmanet from The Mummy (2017), featuring a bodysuit covered in ancient Egyptian runes. Choosing this costume takes you straight to Egypt and is an unique way to stand out on a spooky night out.

8. Cheshire Cat

Attention Alice in Wonderland fans! If you want to rock a fun look straight from Wonderland, the Cheshire Cat costume might be the best option! Put a big smile on your face, because this time it’s the grinning cat who steals the spotlight. All you need is something with pink and purple stripes, go all with the makeup, add ears and a tail, and you’re ready to appear and disappear like magic, charming everyone this Halloween!

9. Rio Bird

Forget the basics: the Blu costume inspired by Rio (2011), is a fun and vibrant way to share Brazilian energy with the world at any party! With its bold shades of blue and free spirited vibe, this look screams authenticity, bringing “party in Ipanema” energy to a celebration where all kinds of expressions are welcome. It’s the perfect outfit for anyone who wants to stand out without going for a scary look!

10. Scarecrow

If you’re into more rustic and mysterious, or even spooky look, the Scarecrow costume is the one! It’s super versatile, and can go from the cute version from The wizard of Oz to a dark horror inspired twist. The best part? It can be put together using pieces straight from your closet, such as: a plaid shirt, jeans and boots — and of course, makeup with straw details. It’s a timeless costume that lets you choose whether you’ll be the funniest or the creepiest character of the night.

