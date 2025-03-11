Come to Brazil – check out who is coming to perform here in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to artist diversity, this year is a “bed of roses”. Ranging from Stray Kids to Oasis, this year ‘s line-up is full of well-known names in the current music industry.

After the endless comments saying “Come to Brazil”, lots of artists listened! Check out if your dream concert will finally perform here for the first time or come back once again.

Olivia rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo brings her “GUTS World Tour” to Curitiba for one show only, making this the pop diva’s Brazilian debut. The “Vampire” singer will perform at the Couto Pereira Stadium on March 26th, and tickets are are still available on sale at Ticketmaster.

Lollapalooza

To get the year off to a great start, the iconic music festival Lollapalooza will take place on March 28th, 29th and 30th at the Autódromo de Interlagos, in São Paulo, with a lineup filled with talented artists, and tickets for all three days still available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.

March 28

Worldwide know pop-rock princess who debuted in 2022, Olivia Rodrigo, and the alternative eletronic music trio Rufus Du Sol, are the headliners on the first day, making this the most sough after ticket of the highly awaited festival this year.

march 29

Shawn Mendes is back on stage and we can’t wait! After delivering a unforgettable performance at Rock in Rio in 2024, the singer who released an album last year’s november, will be making his comeback to the stages in Brazil at this year’s festival.

Alanis Morissette, rock’s classic icon, completes the day as another headliner. She is also bringing her world tour “Triple Moon Tour” to Curitiba, at Pedreira Paulo Leminski, with tickets still available at Ticketmaster.

march 30

Last but not least, the last day of the festival celebrates the return of the 2000s aesthetic with Justin Timberlake, an icon of the era, and progressive metal with Tool, one of the biggest and most popular bands of the genre, performing for the first time ever in Brazil.

Furthermore, other impressive artists will be present during these days of live music, such as Girl in Red, Benson Boone, Foster The People, Tate McRae, Tropkillaz, Teddy Swims, Inhaler and a lot more.

Take a look at the event’s official playlist!

Stray Kids

Kpop has been winning and consolidating its space in the ears, hearts and cell phones of the Brazilian people. The group Stray Kids, a Kpop success, brings their world tour to the stages of Brazil. The concert dates are April 1st in Rio de Janeiro, at Stadium Nilton Santos, and April 5th and 6th in São Paulo, at MorumBIS Stadium.

Fans are already camping out for Rio’s concert, more than a month before the scheduled date, and tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.

the driver era

After going viral by kissing a fan at Lollapalooza Argentina during their song “A Kiss”, followed by many edits of the duo, the public can’t wait for their upcoming shows. Rocky Lynch and Ross Lynch perform in Rio de Janeiro, at Sacadura 154, on April 30th, and in São Paulo, at Tokio Marine Hall, on May 2nd.

lady gaga in copacabana

It’s official, after the controversial yet historical success of Madonna’s concert in 2024, here comes Lady Gaga in Copacabana! The second edition of a gigantic free cultural event, is set for May 3rd. It’s expected that huge artists will be performing on Rio’s waterfront by 2028.

system of a down

Almost ten years later, the band is back. To make up for all this time, System of a down will be playing five shows in Brazil!

The itinerary starts in Curitiba, at Stadium Couto Pereira, on May 6th, continues in Rio de Janeiro, at Nilton Santos Stadium, on May 8th, and ends in São Paulo, at Allianz Parque, on May 10th and 11th (with tickets are already being sold out for these dates) and an extra show at Autódromo de Interlagos, on May 14th, the only date for which tickets are still available on the Eventim website.

hozier

Owner of the timeless hit “Take Me To Church” and the recent Tik Tok sensation “Too sweet”, Hozier brings Unreal Unearth Tour to Brazil. The singer performs in São Paulo, at Espaço Unimed, on May 30th, and in Rio de Janeiro, at Qualistage, on July 1st. The dates for the Latin American leg feature Gigi Perez as a special guest.

james blunt

James Blunt announces a one-off concert in São Paulo, as part of a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first album, Back to Bedlam. The show will take place at the Terra SP concert hall on July 8th.

i wanna be tour

It was never just a phase! The second edition of the emo festival delighted fans with a line-up that feels like it ‘s almost too good to be true. Among them are Good Charlotte, Fall Out Boy, Yellowcard and The Maine.

The “I Wanna Be Tour” will be held in São Paulo, at Allianz Parque, on August 30th, and in Curitiba, at Couto Pereira Stadium, on August 23rd. There’s still time to ensure tickets at Eventim!

mariah carey

Mariah Carey announces a show at “Amazônia Para Sempre”, on a floating stage in the shape of a water lily on the Guamá River, in Pará, on September 17th.

This historic concert, which will be broadcasted throughout Brazil, aims to draw the public’s attention to the urgency of environmental issues. As well as valuing and paying homage to the Amazon and its biodiversity.

In an interview for Fantástico, the “Queen of Christmas” talks about her feelings about the performance. ¨I’m excited, but a little bit scared because I don’t know, being there in the middle of the river and, you know. I don’t know what’s going to come up. It’s a little bit scary¨.

In addition, the event will feature the participation of local artists, such as Joelma, Dona Odete, Gaby Amarantos and Zaynara.

the town

The highly awaited music festival “The Town” is back in September, and with promises of improvements! So far confirmed artists that caught our eyes are rock bands such Green Day, Sex Pistols, Bruce Dickinson and Capital Inicial on the 7th; Mariah Carey, Jessie J and Ivete Sangalo on the 13th; and pop icons Katy Perry and Camila Cabello on the 14th.

linkin park

They promised and they delivered! After a successful comeback last year, the huge and beloved rock band is back in 2025 with the ¨From Zero Tour¨, for a battery of shows. The first concert takes place in Rio de Janeiro, at Parque Olímpico, on November 8th; then they head to São Paulo, at MorumBIS, on November 10th; Brasília, at Mané Garrincha, on November 13th and finally Porto Alegre, at Grêmio Stadium, on November 15th.

oasis

It’s an official comeback of Oasis (fingers crossed)! Although it will only happen on November 22nd and 23rd in São Paulo, at MorumBIS, this is one of the most anticipated shows of the year, given how the fans have been looking forward to this for the last 16 years. Buying a ticket proved to be a war, and all concert dates are already sold out.

This is your sign to plan ahead because, at the end of the day, what matters is doing what feels good, which sometimes means buying a ticket to see your favorite singer!

