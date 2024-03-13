Check out the fashion highlights at the Oscars Red Carpet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

And the Oscar goes to… the best looks from the 96th Ceremony!

Every year, the Academy Awards of the cinematography industry takes place at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles. The whole day is a huge event, starting with the Red Carpet and ending with the Vanity Fair After Party. Everyone gets excited about it, especially fashion enthusiasts. Celebrities walk down the carpet wearing fancy designs, turning the “City of Stars” into a true constellation!

Emma stone

The actress, who won the award for Best Actress thanks to her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, wore a custom Louis Vuitton mint green silk jacquard dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere. The gown relives the “peplum”, a styling technique that adds more volume to the hips. The dress is related to Bella, as the character’s costumes have voluminous sleeves in a maximalist style.

When it comes to accessorizing, Emma kept it minimalist yet elegant. She wore a diamond necklace and earrings designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, the artistic jewelry director from LV.

ryan gosling

Besides being a Best Supporting Actor nominee, for his character in Barbie, Ryan Gosling did not disappoint in the fashion department. He walked down the red carpet wearing a custom black Gucci suit with metallic detailing. Without wearing the classic tie, the actor matched his look with an unbuttoned black shirt. As a reference to Ken, Ryan wore bright pink socks with black varnish shoes.

However, the red carpet was not the only fashion moment of the actor’s night. During his performance of “I’m Just Ken”, a song from the Barbie movie, the actor showed up Wearing a crystal-covered pink Gucci suit, black sunglasses and pink leather gloves. He definitely brought the “Kenergy” to the stage!

According to Molly McNearney, the producer of the event, Ryan planned out every detail of his performance. He not only sang the Oscar-nominated song but also made a tribute to “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend”, from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes starring Marylin Monroe.

billie eilish

With her song “What was I made for?” from the Barbie soundtrack, the singer took home her second Oscar, for Best Original Song. Therefore, Billie is now the first person to win two statutes at the age of 22. Being one of the stars of the night, she also stood out because of her fashion choices.

The artist wore a tailored suit with a tweed Chanel skirt and a “pied poule” little purse. On her feet, white socks with black doll-inspired shoes. As a subtle manifestation against the conflict between Israel and Palestine, the singer wore a cease-fire pin on her blazer collar.

Anya taylor-joy

The Queen’s Gambit star made her Oscar red carpet debut last Sunday, wearing a strapless silver-gray ball gown designed by Dior Haute Couture. The look was inspired by the Junon dress that Christian Dior designed for his Fall/Winter 1949-1950 collection.

The actress was not an Oscar nominee, but she joined the celebrities who were presenting the awards categories that night.

Eugene Lee Yang

The voice actor from the Oscar-nominated animation movie Nimona was for sure one of the best dressed from the evening! Wearing a breathtaking red gown styled with a well-fitted blazer and a structured satin puff skirt, Eugene was the center of the spotlight! The custom look was designed by Walter Mendes and matched the luxury of the red carpet.

zendaya

She never disappoints! After serving iconic looks on the Dune: Part Two press tour, Zendaya appeared in a black-and-pink Giorgio Armani Privé column gown with printed palm trees. Dressed by her longtime stylist Law Roach, the actress walked down the carpet wearing pink gold drop diamond earrings and a bracelet from Bulgari, a jewelry brand that she is the face of.

Carey Mulligan

The Maestro actress, who was a Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee, was praised on the internet by walking down the red carpet wearing a Balenciaga archival gown that dated back to 1951. The velvety strapless black dress, which has white features at the end of its mermaid skirt, was paired with black long sleeves of the brand and small diamond earrings by Fred Leighton.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, Carey expressed how relieved she was for wearing such a comfortable dress: “I’m not going to be sitting there holding my breath for three hours”.

