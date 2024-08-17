Check out now the main August premieres in streaming and cinemas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

A new month has started and a craving for newness has come with it. Want to find out what’s new on the screens? Well, you have come to the right place! Here are some of the main August premieres in streaming and cinema for you to keep up with this creative cinematography scenario we are living in.

CINEMA

It Ends With Us

August 8th: Adapted from the famous book by Colleen Hoover, of the same name, the film narrates the story of a romance between a florist and a neurosurgeon that is not what it seems. Love, secrets, drama, living nightmares and complicated relationships awaits you in this complex and self learning movie. Being ready to cry is mandatory. the film stars Blake Lively as Lyly Bloom, the protagonist.

Trap

August 8th: This horror movie is great for those who like a little tension.The plot follows a father who takes his daughter to a pop music show and while going to the bathroom, he finds out the concert is a trap for a wanted serial killer. But, don’t be fooled by this fatherly man as he may not be as innocent as he seems…

Borderlands

August 8th: “CATCH-A-RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIDE”, because the most awaited game adaptation is ready to launch! In this movie, a group of unlikely heroes face monsters and thieves on Pandora Planet, all to find and protect a girl (as if she needs any protection).

Alien: Romulus

August 15th: Placed between 1979 and 1986, the movie follows a group of young space colonists who venture on the depths of an abandoned space station. But it turns out the station wasn’t as abandoned as they thought.

The Crow

August 22nd: Bill Skarsgård plays Eric Draven, a man who is brutally murdered alongside his girlfriend. When he receives a chance to save his lover, he crosses the world of the dead and alive to seek revenge towards his girlfriend’s murderers.

Kinds of Kindness

August 22nd: From director Yorgos Lanthimos, same director of the success “Poor Creatures“, Kinds of Kindness introduces three different stories that explore the unpredictable paths of life. It is a reminder that life can be tough but it can also be light and fun. It is just a matter of perspective.

NETFLIX

Mission Impossible: The series

August 15th: For the action fans, or mostly Tom Cruise fans, hold your adrenaline as all the movies from Mission Impossible franchise are entering Netflix catalog this August.

Love Next Door | Series

August 31st: For k-drama lovers, Netflix is also releasing a new korean drama. The series plays a story about a girl who returns to Korea as a way to start over, but instead of moving on, she finds herself getting involved with someone from her past!

Back to 15 | Series

August 21st: Back to 15 Season 3 is also coming out this month, with a confused Anita back in 2009 after the time travel blog has a bug. Now, more than facing life in college, the main character finds out she is not the only person time traveling in the city. Who may be the other “Floguinho” traveler?

Emily in Paris | Series

August 15th: Bonjour, content de te revoir! Emily is back for its fourth and final season! Will she be able to make bold decisions to get everything she wants and win the man of her dreams?

The Umbrella Academy | Series

August 8th: The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy brings some answers left for the fans on the previous season, along with the return of the esteemed Klaus to the cast. The last episodes give the watchers a dramatic and impactful closure for the Hargreevers siblings, with extreme sacrifices and a plot that redefines the whole universe of the show.

Reunion

August 13rd: Comedy and mystery are brought together on this plot that narrates a school reunion that ends with a tragedy. With a “Knives Out” vibe, the movie surrounds the investigation of a murder, having long-time friends who were present on the time and date the crime happened as suspects. Are you ready to put your detective skills to the test?

PRIME

BATMAN: Caped Crusader| Series

August 1st: A new animated series of the most known hero from DC, Batman! Welcome to Gotham City, where criminals run free and the citizens of good live in constant fear. But not to worry, as Bruce Wayne unite forces with the Police Department and the Mayor Office to stop the bad guys!

One Fast Move

August 8th: KJ Apa plays a soldier who was dishonorably dismissed from the army and seeks his father to help him make his dream of competing in the SuperSport Championship come true.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of power | Series

August 29th: On the second season of The Lord of The Rings show, Sauron has returned. With no army or ally, the Lord of the Darkness must trust his own instinct to rebuild his strength and supervise the creation of the Rings of Power. As friendships are tested and the kingdoms start to shatter, the forces of good fight to preserve each other.

Jackpot

August 15th: If The Purge and Nerve had a baby, Jackpot would be the product of this relationship. The movie, set in the near future, presents a recently created lottery game where other people who did not win the lottery can legally claim it IF they murder the winner before the sun sets. Katie Kim, a new resident of LA, sees herself with the golden ticket and has to fight her way to survive against the prize hunters.

MAX

Ghostbusters: Ice Empire

August 9th: When the discovery of an old artifact releases an evil force, the original Ghostbusters must join forces with the new Ghostbusters to protect the city and save the world from a second Ice Empire. The time will work together to stop this freezing and scary threat.

City of God: The Fight Rages On | Series

August 25th: Twenty years after the movie City of God, the new series based on the movie shows how the conflicts between the police, the drug dealers and the militia affect the community and its residents. The events and consequences of the conflicts are documented by Wilson “Rocket” Rodrigues, now a successful photojournalist.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

August: The young Furiosa ends up in the hands of a great horde of bikers, led by the Lord of War Dementus. In Wasteland, they find the Citadela and as Dementus fights the Citadela leader for power, Furiosa soon sees herself in a battle to return home.

DISNEY PLUS

Planet of the Apes: The Kingdom

August 2nd: Many years after Cesar reign, a young ape embarks on a journey that will make him question everything that has been taught to him about the past, and it will lead him to make choices that will define the future of apes and humans.

We are the lucky ones | Series

August 7th: In this story, based on a book with the same name, from Georgia Hunter, a jewish family is torn apart at the beginning of World War II. The movie is based on a true history and documents fictionally how the family fights to survive and reunite after being separated because of the war.

Only Murders in the Building | Series

August 27th: The not so many strangers anymore, Charles, Oliver and Mabel will search for answers about who killed Sazz and if the murderers were actually aiming for Charles (and if so, why would anyone target either of them). Many new mysteries await in this new season, and responses to unanswered questions are very expected.