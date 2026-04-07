Excited to hear Harry Styles’ new music live? Here are 5 Albums with the same vibe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kiss all the time. Disco, occasionally is the fourth studio album by the singer and songwriter Harry Styles. It was released on March 6th 2026, featuring a 12-track, and the project was primarily produced by his longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon, with additional production from Tyler Johnson.

Four years after Harry’s House (2022), which earned him a Grammy for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, Harry Styles returns with a sound that’s totally different from everything he had ever done.

In this album, Harry brings a little bit of everything he has lived in the last four years, his travels, the concerts he attended, the places he has been, living like an “ordinary person”, and all this reflects into the project, which ends up making the production bigger than his voice, causing strangeness at first.

Harry uses elements he’s never used before, such as the megaphone in “Ready, Steady, Go” and synthesizers, the album is more groovy, with a touch of minimalist techno, constantly electronic, and has some additions of organic and orchestral instruments.

For those who can’t stop listening to Harry Styles’s latest release and are counting down the days to see them live during his “Together, Together Tour” in may, here are 5 albums that carry Kiss all the time. Disco, occasionally’s vibe throughout their tracks!

Random access memories – Daft Punk

Random Access Memories is the fourth and final studio album by the french electronic music duo Daft Punk, released on 17 May, 2013. Daft Punk were a duo formed in 1993 in Paris by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. They achieved popularity in the late 1990s as part of the french house movement, combining house music, funk, disco, techno, rock and synth-pop, genres that are also very present in Kiss all the time. Disco, occasionally.

Decide – Djo

Decide is the second studio album by the american actor, singer, musician, and songwriter, Joe Keery, under his alias Djo. It was self-released under AWAL on September 16, 2022. Two years later, in 2024, the track “End of Beginning” became viral on social media and entered the US Billboard Hot 100, leading it to be released as the official fifth single.

In parallel, Decide appeared on the national charts of Canada, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, and the United States. The album is a synth-pop, synthwave, and alt-pop album whose lyrical content focuses on Djo’s reflections on several themes, including his anxiety about changes and identity. Putting this together, more the sound composition and the use of synthesizers, makes Decide have the same vibe of Harry Style’s recent release.

Nothing happens – wallows

Nothing Happens is the debut studio album by band Wallows, released on March 22, 2019, through Atlantic Records. Wallows is an alternative rock band based in Los Angeles composed of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston. “Are you bored yet”, the lead single featuring Clairo, was consequently best known for going viral in 2020 on TikTok. With dancing and nostalgic songs, the project made a mark in the music industry for bringing reflections and lyrical depth.

Scaled and icy – Twenty One Pilots

Scaled and Icy is the sixth studio album by the musical duo Twenty One Pilots, formed by Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, released on May 21, 2021. The project was written and largely produced by Joseph in his home studio over a year-long period during the COVID-19 pandemic, while drummer Josh engineered the drum tracks remotely. Just like Style’s new album, Scaled and Icy balances deep lyrics with animated songs throughout its track run.

Everyone’s a star – 5 seconds of summer

Everyone’s a Star is the sixth studio album by the australian pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer, released on 14 November, 2025. The album has a pop-punk energy, reminiscing of the boyband’s first works, with an electrifying sound that makes you want to listen nonstop. In support of the album’s release, the band is set to go on the “Everyone’s a Star! World Tour” in 2026. The use of synthesizers, back vocals and drums in several songs makes you feel like you’re listening to a cousin album of Kiss all the time. Disco, occasionally.

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The article above was edited by Maria Clara Polcan.

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