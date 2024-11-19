Cancellation claims another victim: who was Liam Payne and how was social media vital to his tragedy?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

On Wednesday, October 16, former One Direction member Liam Payne was found lifeless after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The X Factor: The Beginning of It All

Liam Payne was just 14 years old when he first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008. He dreamed of becoming a singer as soon as he discovered his musical talent, but unfortunately, that edition did not allow him to fulfill this wish.

Two years later, in 2010, he fulfilled his promise to Simon Cowell, the producer and judge of the show, that he wouldn’t give up on his dreams and would return to the competition. This time, judge Nicole Scherzinger suggested to Liam that he sing alongside four other contestants: Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan. Little did they know what was to come.

One Direction

This is how One Direction was born, one of the biggest boy bands of recent times. With world tours, sold-out shows, a documentary, numerous awards, and songs that marked generations, the group made history in the music industry, breaking records and releasing hits such as “Drag Me Down”, “Story of My Life”, and “What Makes You Beautiful”.

A year and a few months after Zayn Malik departed from the band in 2015, the boy band announced an indefinite hiatus. This brought great sadness to their fans, but the artists continued their solo careers.

In 2017, Liam Payne released his first single, “Strip That Down“, featuring rapper Quavo. This later became the biggest hit of his solo career.

Mental Health and Exposure from an Early Age

Liam and the other members of One Direction had to learn to cope with hate at a very young age. Despite being loved by many fans, they were constantly criticized in the media. At just 16 years old, the boy band was exposed to media pressure and the demands of the music industry. The record label made them work for hours in an exhausting routine.

The band became harmful to all its members, who already faced consequences for their mental and physical health, in addition to the constant exposure of their personal lives. They became distanced from their families and friends and were surrounded only by people from the music industry. At a certain point, their lives were entirely focused on shows and music, leaving them no time for anything else, including themselves.

It’s no surprise that Liam Payne began having problems with alcohol and drugs during his time with the band. He also revealed that he struggled with anxiety and severe depression. In 2023, Liam spent more than three months in a rehabilitation center. In July of that year, he made a post celebrating 100 days of sobriety. The musician even told producers that he wanted to end his addiction for the sake of his family, especially for his 7-year-old son, Bear.

Liam’s latest work was released in March of this year, and the new single was meant to mark the debut of his new album. However, the release of his second album was delayed by the record label due to the lack of recognition from the producers regarding the project. There were misunderstandings, and Liam Payne was dropped from his record label just days before his death.

Recent Cancellations

Recently, Liam faced a wave of mass cancellations due to statements made by his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, a 24-year-old model.

In May of this year, the model published the book Looking Forward, which, although classified as fiction, Maya claims was based on her years-long relationship with the singer during the pandemic. The book addresses issues of abusive relationships, including assaults and even a forced abortion.

Maya was warned not to publish her book due to the amount of hate it would attract toward the former boy band member, who, according to friends and family, was going through difficult situations related to his mental health.

Weeks before Liam’s death, the model again exposed, on her social media, the harassment she had been receiving from the singer since their breakup in 2022: “Since we broke up, he sends me messages, he blows up my phone, not just from his phone, it’s always from different numbers too, so I never know where it’s coming from.” This entire controversy resulted in a widespread wave of hate directed at the singer.

Cancel Culture and Mental Health

Many users believe the internet is a “lawless land,” where they can judge others’ actions, attract hate toward public figures, and spread false information without facing the consequences. These controversies created online can destroy someone’s image, not to mention the damage to their career and mental health.

Cancel culture is extremely harmful to psychological well-being, causing people to isolate themselves and practice self-censorship. All of this happens to avoid being lynched on social media with negative and prejudiced comments, hate speech, and, many times, even leading to self-harm or suicide.

The victims of online cancel culture may trigger or worsen mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, or eating disorders, as these diseases are often associated with isolation and feelings of abandonment. Additionally, these conditions bring a constant fear of expressing personal opinions and preferences, both online and offline.

The worst part of cancel culture, aside from the barrage of hate speech, is that people forget, while the victim carries trauma they must cope with for years.

Liam Payne was yet another victim of mass cancel culture on the internet. When you combine frustration with his current career, deteriorating mental health, addiction, and the amount of hate he had been receiving, it all snowballed.

Silence on Stage: An Unforgettable Voice is Gone

On October 16, 2024, Argentine authorities received a call to handle an aggressive man who, at a luxury hotel in the capital, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol or illicit substances. Upon arriving at the CasaSur Hotel, Liam fell from the third floor, from a height of 14 meters. The autopsy ruled out suicide, but the presence of alcohol and high amounts of various drugs in his system was undeniable.

The singer had reportedly gone to Argentina to attend a show by Niall Horan, his bandmate and former One Direction member.

Liam left behind friends, family, and thousands of fans who will always remember the times with the singer whenever they listen to his lyrics and melodies.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Clarissa Palácio.

Did you like this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero’s home page for more!