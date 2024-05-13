Bridgerton 3: What can we expect from the new season?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The third Bridgerton season will be a two-parted season with 4 episodes in each. The first part will be released on May 16th and the second on June 13th. The fans will witness the blooming of the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. But what can we expect about it?

Trailer

The Bridgerton’s trailer reveals that in the third season we’ll focus on Penelope’s growth and evolution. At the age of 26, Penelope Featherington is considered by herself as a “spinster” (a woman not-so-young that still isn’t engaged). Though we all know Penelope’s attention was always focused on Colin Bridgerton, she now tries to forget her feelings and move on after hearing Colin say that he “would never court Penelope Featherington”. The third son has finally arrived in London again after a long time traveling around Greece, and his friendship with Penelope seems to grow stronger while he tries to help her in finding a proper husband. But will Colin resist seeing Penelope with another man?

Penelope’s Style

Her clothing choices in season 3 are especially in dark or solid colors, bringing some maturity and mystery to her looks. Completely different from her season 2 clothings, which were in bright, luminous colors with the main presence of yellow, showing a more childish style. Besides, “Even a wallflower can bloom”.

Lord Debling

The trailer has introduced a new character in season 3. Lord Debling is eager to take a wife this season, and seems to like Penelope very much. Penelope keeps an eye on Colin Bridgerton but doesn’t refuse Lord Debling’s court, that makes Colin get jealous and start to wonder what kind of feelings he has about Penelope Featherington.

“Polin”

It’s expected by the fans that the new season will bring the romance between Colin and Penelope. In the last seasons, it’s clear that Penelope always had a crush on the third Bridgerton brother, but it was never corresponded by him. Colin always treated Penelope like a dear friend and often would tell her how lucky he is with such a good friend by his side. In the last season, Colin said that he would never court her, but it seems like with Penelope’s attitude Colin will notice the woman that was hidden in those colorful dresses and we’ll see the evolution of their story. “Do you believe the best foundation for love is friendship?”

Is Daphne gone?

It was confirmed that Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) won’t appear in the third season. That made a lot of fans disappointed because of the huge success of the first season. Daphne will be missed in the third season, especially because in the books the duchess is the one who helps Colin to understand his feelings about Penelope.

What about “Kanthony”?

The protagonists of the last season, Kate and Anthony Bridgerton will return now married in the third season to show their “happily ever after”. Their story was also loved by many fans with the “enemies to lovers” trope.

Book adaptation

Bridgerton is based on a series of books, the third season is about the fourth book Romancing Mister Bridgerton. Some facts were changed compared to the books story, like Lady Whistledown’s reveal to Eloise Bridgerton, that didn’t happen in the books but the TV show thought it would be better this way since Eloise happens to be the smartest Bridgerton, and it wouldn’t have any sense if she doesn’t discover who was Lady Whistledown. Lady Wistledown’s reveal also created a disagreement between Penelope and Eloise, which we hope they’ll forgive themselves this season.

Colin and Penelope’s friendship was also kinda different than the books showed, the trailer showed Colin trying to help Penelope find a husband, and later on Penelope being courted by Lord Debling (a character that didn’t exist in the books). I think these changes will bring more emotion in this season, since the character Lord Debling will make Colin get jealous of Penelope and will make him realize his feelings faster, we’ll also see Eloise and Penelope’s friendship returning after Lady Whistledown’s reveal.

This season we’ll be able to see the evolution between the two protagonists and their friendship along the series. Their romance will fight with all the differences they have, but we’ll especially witness their evolution and how they’ll deal with their differences. It’s definitely expected to be a “slow burn” kind of love and a breathtaking love story.

