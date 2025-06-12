Brazilian Valentine’s Day at home: how to celebrate and also avoid the crowds

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unlike the United States, Brazil celebrates Valentine’s Day on June 12th, at the end of autumn. At a time of low temperatures and with extremely passionate people. This is one of the favorite times of the year for restaurants and shops which have high prices and long hours of waiting in huge lines.

To avoid crowds and possible frustrations, such as spending the entire date in waiting lines, why not celebrate this special day in the comfort of your own home? We at Her Campus Cásper Líbero, have put together some date ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home with the love of your life.

Artistic Date

The first tip for enjoying Valentine’s Day together is to make the most of quality time while also giving your loved one a gift. An artistic date.

Spend hours drawing, painting pictures, modeling clay, writing letters and even doing D.I.Y (Do It Yourself) crafts, together with your loved one. Creating works of art with the intention of giving each other a gift where you are both the artists.

During this date, it is possible to play games in order to expose the creativity and cooperation of the relationship. An example of this is for both to draw pictures and exchange every five minutes.The trick at the end is to look at the pictures after they are finished and recognize a little bit of each other’s traits and realize what they are capable of creating together.

It is a good way to create memories and to express your feelings of love, gratitude and appreciation for your partner and, consequently, for your relationship.

Culinary competition

The culinary competition aims to encourage healthy and friendly competition as well as resulting in a tasty dinner and enjoyable evening in the comfort and privacy of home.

The idea is simple. Choose a theme (Italian, Mexican food, junk food, favorite foods, among others) and a category (entry, main course, drinks or dessert). Each person will be responsible for a recipe in their category or categories within the chosen theme. The tastiest dish wins.

Prepare the dishes, decorate the table and enjoy an enchanting dinner, personalized and prepared with love according to your personality and style.

Themed movie night

In the middle of cold nights of June, sometimes the best option is to stay under the blankets and cuddle with your loved one on the sofa, accompanied by a bucket of popcorn and some hot chocolate. For that, nothing better than marathoning movies all night long.

Choose your favorite movies, sagas or genres, new ones you want to watch or movies that marked the history of your relationship. This way, besides remembering, you will mark your love story again.

In addition, choose your snacks: popcorn, chips, pizza, sweets and drinks. Make sure to choose a warm cozy blanket and enjoy your date!

Game Night

Why not compete with your boyfriend? A game night is certain to be quality time, something relaxing to get closer to your partner and enjoy Valentine’s Day in a fun and relaxed way.

Choose your favorite games and don’t forget the traditional ones like UNO, Battle ship, Clue, Monopoly or even the simple ones that require paper and pen like Stop, Who am I? and Pictionary. Video games like Mario Kart are also welcome! Remember to prioritize games with only two players or that the minimum number of participants is two.

Also prepare snacks and drinks so that you can enjoy them during the evening and breaks between games.

Besides the traditional ideas of game night, it is possible to think of challenges such as whoever wins the most matches or games, receives a gift at the end of the evening or has breakfast in bed the next day.

Lego date

Just like an artistic date, Lego date also requires the collaboration of the couple. The idea is to assemble a complete Lego together in a single night, to make it more interesting and so that it does not end quickly, you should, ideally, pick a more laborious one or assemble several simple ones.

Lego can also be replaced by a puzzle, preferably with many pieces to be assembled.

As with the other ideas, a snack is always welcome! Order pizza or any food of your choice.

Photo album

The best way to celebrate such a beautiful and sentimental date like Valentine’s Day is by remembering old memories and not letting your love story be forgotten. Therefore, one option to celebrate this date without leaving home is to put a photo album together.

Separate photos that were taken throughout the trajectory of your relationship and using only a simple notebook and some glue, paste the photos in chronological order. Save a space on the page to add dates, descriptions and memories of those days. In addition you can also customize the album cover in a way that refers to the relationship using inside jokes, characters or songs.

It is an activity to remember the love and memorable moments during the history of your relationship. And of course, a snack is an essential plus during the date.

There are countless ways to get out of the obvious. Dates are important because they rekindle the flame of love between a couple and prevent the relationship from becoming a routine. They are essential for a healthy relationship and help to value the little moments with the people we love the most. Quality time is never too much.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day is the chance for the couple to remember and value the history they have built up until now. Don’t let the crowds and hustle and bustle of June 12th get in the way of your moment together. There is always the option of a quiet date in the comfort of your own home.

