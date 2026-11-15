This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2000s were a turning point in the fashion world. Globalization, pop culture and the growing popularity of the internet helped fashion reach more and more people, creating new icons and stereotypes. Magazines, advertising campaigns and fashion shows helped define what was in style, while new models were achieving international recognition.

During this era, two different groups of models shaped the beauty standards: Brazilian Bombshells and Russian Dolls. But who were they and how did they become references?

What are Brazilian Bombshells?

The term “Bombshell” became popular in the 1930s and was quickly associated with the Brazilian naturalized actress and singer Carmen Miranda. The nickname emphasised her image as a sex symbol, making her known for her extravagant costumes and looks. In the late 1990s, the term returned to the fashion world, but this time referring to a new generation of Brazilian models.

Gisele Bündchen was very important in this process. In 1999, the American Vogue featured her on its cover with the headline “The Return of the Sexy Model”, paving the way for a new era of beauty standards.

This look contrasted that came before, in the early 1990s, with Kate Moss and the heroin chic aesthetic, associated with extreme thinness, tired and pale appearance and substance abuse. The following year, Vogue claimed Gisele as a Brazilian Bombshell.

Since then, the term has been used to refer to a group of Brazilian models characterized by tanned skin, athletic and curved body.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN

Known as the world’s only “Ubermodel,” Gisele was discovered at the age of 14. Her first big runway show was in 1998, when she walked for Alexander McQueen and gained worldwide recognition.

In 2000, Bündchen appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, that called her the most beautiful woman in the world. She also became a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and in 2007, Forbes magazine named her the highest-paid model in the world. In 2015, she retired from the runway.

ADRIANA LIMA

Born in Salvador, Adriana began her international career after winning a modeling competition in 1996. In 1999, she made her debut in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and became an official Angel the following year. She built a legacy with the brand and is still considered one of the best Angels in history.

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

Alessandra was discovered at the age of 14 and became a finalist in the Elite Model Look competition, in 1996. Throughout her career, she has appeared on more than 70 magazine covers and walked for fashion houses such as Chanel, Dior and Prada. She also became one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable Angels, pairing with Adriana.

ISABELI FONTANA

Isabeli started her career at 13 years old and moved to Milan at just 14, launching her international career. In addition to walking in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, she built a notable career in haute couture and fashion editorials, becoming one of the most frequently featured Brazilian models in international magazines.

What are Russian Dolls?

In the early 2000s, while Brazilian models were gaining international recognition through campaigns and fashion shows, Russian models also started to make a name for themselves in the fashion world. The industry marketed them as a new trend, increasing their visibility on the runways and editorials. In April 2005, Vanity Fair published the article “Slavs of Fashion: The New Beauties”, exploring the rise of slavic models.

The nickname Russian Dolls was a reference to the appearance often seen in these models, such as pale skin, almond-shaped big eyes and high cheekbones, a true doll-like image.

The group was not limited to Russia, women from other Slavic countries were also included in this trend, which gained strength at a time when brands were looking for new faces to represent international fashion.

NATALIA VODIANOVA

Born in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Natalia grew up helping her mother sell fruits at a street market. As a teenager, she was discovered by an agent and moved to Paris to work as a model.

Natalia gained international recognition through campaigns for famous brands such as Louis Vuitton and Chanel, and became a frequent feature in fashion magazines. Off the runway, she founded the Naked Heart Foundation, an organization dedicated to creating inclusive spaces for children.

VLADA ROSLYAKOVA

Vlada began her career after participating in photoshoots in her hometown. In 2004, she made her debut on the runways of Paris, working with brands like Chanel, Dior, and Hermès, while managing covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle. Her work was so noticeable that Vogue Paris named her one of the 30 most important models of the decade.

SASHA PIVOVAROVA

Sasha was studying art history when she began her modeling career, in the year of 2005. Her boyfriend at the time sent some of her photos to the IMG agency. Shortly after, Sasha was chosen to walk for Prada, marking the beginning of a significant partnership in her career. In parallel with her modeling career, she has also developed her career as an artist, creating paintings and illustrations.

EUGENIA VOLODINA

Eugenia Volodina started her career in the late 1990s when she entered a beauty competition in her hometown. Two years later, the Russian-Doll received an invitation from a French agency and moved to Paris.

In 2002, Eugenia had a turning point in her career, after appearing in Vogue Italia, photographed by Steven Meisel, and starring in a Gucci campaign alongside Natalia Vodianova. In the following years, she worked for brands such as Valentino and Yves Saint Laurent, and also walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret.

The rivals

For as long as known, women have often been placed in competition with one another. The fashion industry was no different. In the early 2000s, the rise of Eastern European models, while Brazilian models were at the height of their success, reinforced this narrative. The media helped build this rivalry by placing Brazilian and Russian models in a “battle” for space in the international market.

One of the most known episodes occurred when Eugenia Volodina told Vanity Fair that Russian women had beautiful skin and faces, while Brazilian models were finished. This interview was heavily spread in fashion publications, helping fuel the media.

Isabeli Fontana also joined in the discussion when, during an interview, declared that Brazilian models would never disappear, unlike Russian models.

After two decades, the “Brazilian Bombshells” and the “Russian Dolls” remain part of references from the 2000s. With the return of the Y2K aesthetic, images, campaigns, and runway shows from that era have become popular again on social media. What was once presented as a rivalry between models is now part of the story of how the fashion industry changed during that decade.

The article above was edited by Sofia Bianco.

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