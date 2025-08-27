Brazil Leaves the Hunger Map: What’s Behind the Indicator?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO/UN) announced on July 28, during the second UN Food Systems Summit in Ethiopia, that Brazil has left the hunger map. According to the report, less than 2.5% of the country’s population is at risk of undernourishment, meaning fewer than 5.3 million people are consuming fewer calories and nutrients than needed to remain healthy and active.

This milestone was reached again in the country’s history after a ten-year gap, largely due to the “Brazil Without Hunger” plan, launched on August 31, 2023. According to the Federal Government’s official website, the program set the goal of removing Brazil from the Hunger Map by 2030, while also aiming for an annual reduction in poverty rates and in food and nutritional insecurity.

To achieve this, the government introduced a revamped Bolsa Família (cash transfer program), increases to the minimum wage, professional training initiatives, national food programs, and support for civil society networks.

As a result of these measures, surveys by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that between 2022 and 2023, 8.7 million people rose out of poverty and 3.1 million escaped extreme poverty.

In 2024, there were significant drops in illiteracy and unemployment rates. Furthermore, studies conducted in 2023 pointed to a nationwide reduction in mild, moderate, and severe food insecurity among Brazilian households.

However, how does it all reflect in the elaboration of the Hunger Map?

A country is placed on the Hunger Map when more than 2.5% of its population suffers from chronic lack of access to quality food. To calculate this, the FAO relies on the Prevalence of Undernourishment (PoU), which measures the share of the population experiencing chronic hunger. Several indicators are evaluated, such as:

the depth of hunger and malnutrition (how many people face inadequate and insufficient diets);

the levels of vulnerability to which populations are exposed.

Taking these factors into account, and considering the political and economic contexts of each country, the UN has highlighted Brazil as a benchmark in controlling inflation through monetary and fiscal policies. These measures have helped lower prices for healthy foods, making them more affordable and appealing to the population.

“Contractionary monetary policy has consistently reduced food price inflation in major emerging economies (e.g. Brazil, China, India, Russian Federation and South Africa), highlighting its effectiveness in stabilizing food prices. […] At the beginning of the inflationary period, low- and middle-income countries, especially those reliant on commodity imports, were among the first to respond by raising interest rates. Countries like Brazil, Chile and Mexico led the tightening cycle, with most LICs and MICs taking significant action by the end of 2021.” (Chapter 4, topic 4.1.2)

These efforts have improved food access in Brazil, although challenges remain in fully eradicating hunger.

What needs to be done to keep Brazil off the Hunger Map?

In declarations to Unicamp Newspaper, José Graziano Silva and Walter Belik, Hunger Zero Institute emphasized the importance of implementing macroeconomic policies, such as the real valorization of minimum wages — currently 1.518 reais, an increase of 7,5% related to 2024 — and an aggressive policy promoting quality employment.

“We must activate civil society oversight mechanisms so that the government budget continues to include programs ensuring people don’t fall into misery, poverty, or hunger”, says Belik. “Furthermore, we must make an effort to ensure the economy continues to grow and generate jobs”, he adds.

