The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The concept of book clubs consists of gathering regularly a group of people that read and discuss a certain book, sharing their experiences, expectations and frustrations while reading. There are countless book clubs around the world, you could have face-to-face or virtual meetings, generally scheduled in advance among the readers for better organized online reunions.

Book clubs have always existed and it is one of the best ways to receive recommendations for genre books that we like. They escape from the reality of the classic ones that we are supposed to read at school, stories that create a false idea that literature is something dense and tedious. They help us create a new healthy and enjoyable habit: the literary one.

How do celebrities influence the shelves?

This new trend between celebrities, in fact, was encouraged during the pandemic. In this period of social isolation, there was an increase in book consumption as a form of fleeing from reality at the time, many became readers. Since then, book clubs have become a costume that has been growing increasingly throughout the world of digital media.

Many celebrities enter the trend by social media, indicating and commenting on a variety of national and international books, by little-known or famous authors. Stories, whether renowned or not, gain more visibility and become successful once again in bookstores due to great influences.

This trend has great importance as it encourages literature to fans and followers who are for the most part from a generation that abhors the literary habit, having the need to get all the content quickly and instantly. They are not used to having a relaxing moment with a simple book. The idea of a book club goes beyond literary influence for these young people, it is a way of getting closer to artists, an attempt to contact their idols and other fans in the same niche.

Who are the figures that are influencing the new generations?

The American presenter, Oprah Winfrey, founded “Oprah’s book club” in 1996, in her show The Oprah Winfrey Show there was a block that summarized indicating books and interviews with authors. After being 25 years on the air, her program ended in May 2011. However, the same did not happen with her book club, it migrated to Instagram and today there are more than 870 thousand followers.

The pop singer, Dua Lipa, also does not stay out of the trends. In mid-June of 2023, the owner of several hits created Service 95, where she decides on a book monthly for collective reading. Her choices range across different genres of literature and topics covered by authors from various countries. In addition, the website contains playlists based on selected readings and indicates similar books.

The actress of “Legally Blonde” Reese Witherspoon, started her book club in 2017, with the intention of indicating mostly female authors who tell stories about women. Reese’s Book Club became a major influence in the publishing market. An example of her indications was Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, which became worldwide craze, was on the bestseller list for years and received an adaptation in 2022.

Knowing that the influence of these women is enormous and that they all have great recommendations, which of these reading clubs would you join to start your literary habit?

The article above was edited by Larissa Buzon.

Like this type of content? Check out Her Campus Cásper Líbero for more.