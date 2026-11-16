This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Among the TikTok trends and new faces of pop, how many Black singers have you added to your playlist? It’s hard to choose when you’re surrounded by so many voices and styles. To celebrate Black Awareness Week, we’ve handpicked 7 female Black artists in the new generation of pop that you should listen to.

1. Precious Pepala

It was in 2021, when the girl dropped a cover of Alec’s Benjamin song “Water Fountain” that went viral on TikTok. With work concentrated in dark pop, rock, alternative pop, and indie rock. After a few more covers, she started to write using her life as inspiration and soon debuted.

Singing about romance, protecting her own heart and mental health. She released her first original single in 2023, “Pls Cheat On Me”, her most famous song, and a good first listen to connect with her work.

Her latest release was the EP “Rosey”, which contains 5 songs of the character Rosey, a narrative construction about toxic relationships, obsession, self-destruction and modern romance.

2. FLO

FLO is a three-member group formed by Jorja, Stella and Reneé, they are often compared to Destiny’s Child and Spice Girls being complimented for their vocals and voice harmony. Formed in 2019, the group already has one EP, one album, and is currently touring with the Therapy at the Club Tour. Recently, the song “Leak It” went viral on social media.

They write and produce their own songs together, often discussing how difficult it is for Black women to establish themselves in the industry. Growing even more in the last few years, the group released their first full album in 2026 Therapy at the Club, containing 16 songs.

3. Moliy

Raised between two different cultures – Ghanaian and American, the artist explores rhythms like afropop, dancehall and R&B. Her debut happened in 2020: a soft voice singing about self-discovery, love and empowerment.

She gained recognition after featuring on Amaarae‘s song “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY” alongside Kali Uchis. In 2025, she released the song “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (REMIX)”, which also became a trend on the internet.

Recently, MOLIY released her first full album BADDIES <3 MOLIY, which contains 12 songs, with the title song “TOMETO” and one song featuring Tyla, named“BODY GO”.

4. Natanya

Since she was a child, Natanya felt connected to music; she started playing the piano at the age of four and took music lessons for most of her childhood and teenage years. She learned to produce and edit songs when she met Frank Ocean and Tyler, The Creator while on the bus for school. Roaming over numerous song styles, she has released a mix of pop, R&B, funk, soul, jazz and more.

The artist launched her first song in 2019, a single named “Sunset Melody”, followed by an EP with 3 songs: “Blue Jay”. Her first full album was “Feline’s Return”, released in 2025, which combines two EPs into one. The first song of the album, “Night Freaks”, is about the anticipation you get every night while thinking of your crush, wanting to take the next step in the relationship and be closer to that person.

She’s currently on tour with her most recent full album ATTITUDE ERA!, which contains songs that will definitely get stuck in your mind.

5. Absolutely

Abby-Lynn Keen, is Raye’s younger sister, but equally talented. She grew up singing and producing songs with her dad and her sisters. The love and connection with music led her to write songs for many artists before debuting herself; among the artists she wrote for are Anitta, Normani and David Guetta.

She released a few EPs in 2019, naming them after the months in which she released them (from September to December). But her first single was “Higher”, which accompanied the album CEREBRUM. If you need a starting point, begin with “Symphony”, a song about loving someone so much that their voice is capable of leaving you breathless.

Her latest album is Paracosm, which explores the childlike imaginarium. As if reading a fantasy book, where your mind can be free and travel to wherever you want it to be. Even with the weight of adulthood, you can still remember how it was to be a child.

6. Normani

With years active in the industry, after the hiatus of Fifth Harmony in 2018, Normani followed a solo career. In the same year, she featured in Khalid‘s song “Love Lies”.

Later in 2019, she released the single “Motivation”, a song about a relationship, where she’s clear about what she wants from the guy. The song was co-written by Ariana Grande and the music video has a strong visual identity that remembers the famous singers from the 2000’s pop, like: Britney Spears, Ciara and Beyoncé.

Currently on hiatus from music due to a change of record company, she recently announced that she’ll soon return with a new album. Meanwhile, you can listen to DOPAMINE. If you were a fan of the group, you will like her songs, since they have a similar vibrant melody.

7. Olivia Dean

Since childhood, because of her parents, Olivia had an interest in music. At the age of eight, she was already taking classes and participating in her school musical theater. Following her dream of becoming a singer, she’s been releasing songs and demos since 2019, her first release was the single “Password Change”.

Olivia has been growing due to her two songs that became viral on the internet and you probably already heard – “Man I Need” and “So Easy (To Fall In Love)”. So this time, listen to“Carmen”, a song that takes her grandmother’s name, and that talks about the hard life she had as an immigrant, how brave she was to build a new life, and especially, how much Olivia loved her and saw her a safe place.

Olivia Dean won the 2026 Grammy Award for Best New Artist, and it’s proving to be one of the strongest names rising in pop. Firstly, having gained the heart of the British public and being compared to singers like Adele, the artist is now winning the hearts of the rest of the world. To finish her year of success, she published the full album The Art Of Loving, with songs where she questions: What is love? Why does she love? How does she love?

Black pop

Living in a society that often erases the traces of black culture, it is a happy sight to see black people manage to make space and grow to show their talent and passion to the rest of the world. With all the unique melodies we can listen to today, it is undeniable that black people have transformed art, and their impact in inspiring the next generations is unmatched.

The article above was edited by Alyah Gomes.

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