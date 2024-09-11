Beetlejuice 2 Press Tour: We are obsessed with Jenna Ortega’s Looks!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Press tours can be a major factor in influencing the success of a movie release nowadays. From the interviews down to the cities chosen for red carpet events, every detail counts.

One trend that many actors, such as Zendaya and Margot Robbie, love to do during these events is what can be called “method dressing”, which is when an actor incorporates the aesthetics of their movies and characters to their red carpet and interview looks, and Jenna Ortega is no stranger to doing this during her press tours.

Her most recent movie release is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long awaited sequel to the iconic 1988 Tim Burton’s movie, and Ortega has been going all out (and making us all obsessed with her in the process) in her outfits choices for the past few weeks, with all of them being filled with inspirations from the movie characters, their iconic looks, and sometimes even hiding fun easter eggs of recognizable props used in the original film that only the most die-hard fans could spot!

FAN EVENT IN MEXICO CITY

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour began with a fan event in Mexico City in mid August, where Jenna debuted two beautiful outfits directly inspired by the film.

The first one was for the interviews Jenna would be doing with journalists, where she wore a Marc Jacobs black and white striped blazer, taking direct inspiration from the iconic outfit used by the beloved protagonist, Beetlejuice himself, on the original film.

The real showstopper outfit from the Mexico City event was her red carpet look. The custom baby teal leather corset, that had molded the character Bob (more specifically, his iconic shrunken head) from the film, as well as a matching the color of the skirt made by Lurline.

The look was a success in showing how Jenna Ortega and her stylist were not here to play around, and would be dedicated to staying on theme for the entire press tour that was to come.

PROMOTION IN NEW YORK CITY

Jenna Ortega went all out for the next press tour stop, in New York City. The highlight look of it was by far the navy blue cardigan and plaid skirt combo, made by Thom Brown and Ozias Paris respectively, that take direct inspiration from the iconic Lydia Deetz’s look (played by the unforgettable Winona Ryder).

Besides that, the cherry on top of this fit is her handbag, that is a replica of the ‘Handbook For The Recently Deceased’, the iconic prop that is crucial for the plot in the original film.

Another amazing outfit worn by Jenna in New York City was this black and white striped Dolce and Gabbana that was also a callback to Beetlejuice and his iconic suit.

VENICE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

It was at the Venice International Film Festival, where the cast of Beetlejuice 2 premiered their movie to fans and critics from all around the world, that Jenna Ortega officially broke the internet with her red carpet look. The Christian Dior custom red gown is a direct tribute to the wedding dress used by Lydia Deetz in the 1988 original film.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better than that, the actress also showed off a Paul Smith maroon suit for the press interviews at the film festival. The look is a clear nod to the one that Beetlejuice himself wears.

LONDON PREMIERE

The final spot for the Beetlejuice 2 press tour was in London, where Ortega wore a custom Harris Reed dress that was inspired by the character Delia Deetz (played by the iconic Catherine O’Hara), more specifically her sculptures that are found all over the Deetz household in the first film.

Speaking of the Deetz household, Jenna’s handbag is also a replica of the house where the characters live in both films!

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Some outfits that the actress chose during the press tour that were just as amazing, but didn’t pick up as much attention from the media as the previously mentioned ones, also deserve their own flowers!

This Giambattista Valli floral dress from their Fall-Winter 2024 collection is an inspiration from the one worn by Barbara Maitland (played by Geena Davis) during the first film. Jenna also styled it out with the ‘Handbook For The Recently Deceased’ custom handbag, which is used by the character throughout the movie.

This three piece capri suit custom made by DZOJCHEN is worn fabulously by the newest fashion icon, while simultaneously making a callback to the beloved character Bob.

Last but not least, Jenna rocked this Vivienne Westwood tight black and gray striped blazer and miniskirt, and matching stockings that complete the full look, while giving off Beetlejuice vibes.

