Beetlejuice 2: Does The Movie Still Have The Same Essence As The First One?

The long-awaited sequel to the 80s film is finally here! Beetlejuice 2 (2024) reunites again Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice), Winona Ryder (Lydia Beetz) and Catherine O’Hara (Delia Deetz) as the emblematic characters from the first movie, but also brings new ones to the plot, such as Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz), Monica Bellucci (Delores), Williem Dafoe (Wolf Jackson), Justin Theroux (Rory) and Arthur Conti (Jeremy).

Taking place years after the first events of the story, when Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam (Alec Baldwin) have become ghosts due to an accident, Beetlejuice 2 doesn’t stick to the past. Obviously, it is important to watch the original movie to understand the second one, but new narratives are presented that have never been mentioned before. (SPOILER ALERT)

Back to Winter River, the plot centers around a grown up Lydia Deetz, who is still haunted by the ghost and bio exorcist Beetlejuice. Mother of a teenager called Astrid and host of the TV show “Ghost House”, she sees herself invoking the spirit to make it become her ally with the condition of marrying him (In conclusion: the Juice is loose AGAIN). Although the possibility of her having to marry Beetlejuice again can be a repetition of past events, it is not bad for the plot. We just have to consider that, in the original movie, “Beetlejuice’s last wish” was being Lydia’s husband. It is a director’s strategy to revisit the past and maintain the character’s essence.

When it comes to Astrid, Jenna Ortega’s performance can also be kind of repetitive because of her previous roles, but she delivers an acting that matches what is proposed for her character. She contributes to one of the biggest narrative story arcs that involves Jeremy, a ghost who pretends to be a normal boy just to make her open the portal to “The Afterlife”.

However, during all this situation of Lydia’s and Astrid’s life, Beetlejuice is also involved in trouble: his first bride, Delores, returns wanting revenge. Even though this character can be considered the villain of the movie, who takes the soul of everyone who doesn’t help her finding her finacé (Rest in Peace Bob), Delores could have had more screen time.

There are other new characters that bring a comedy touch that is so characteristic of the original movie. An example is Wolf Jackson, a ghost who used to be an actor and now is a detective. Dafoe’s performance is on point (as usual) and complements the plot in a very clever way, investigating all the damage Delores left behind.

Even with new characters being presented, we all know where the spotlight of the movie is: Lydia and Beetlejuice. Maybe the main concern of giving a proper ending for both left the others without enough screentime to develop more profound character arcs. An example of this is Rory, a husband-to-be guy who doesn’t add much to the plot.

Tim Burton’s fascinating creativity and weirdness lives up in Beetlejuice 2. He brings not just the well-known eccentric aesthetic to the new movie, but also the nostalgic soundtrack in a revamped way. The Main Title Theme by Danny Elfman and Harry Belafonte’s “Day-O (Banana Boat Song)”, now performed by Alfie Davis & The Sylvia Young Theatre School Choir, are played again.

According to the producer Tommy Harper for RadioTimes.com, these songs make the audience feel safe and give them kind of what they want, and he couldn’t be more right! (Who wouldn’t love to hear these classics in the cinema?)

In addition, the film has some easter eggs that gives a sense that you’re watching the original one, like the “shrunken head guys” that work for the main character, or even “The Handbook for the Recently Deceased” that teaches Barbara and Adam how to navigate life as ghosts, and that now also plays an important role for the plot. There is one scene in which Astrid rides her bike across the bridge where the Maitlands died in Beetlejuice (1988), being a reference for the ghost couple that doesn’t appear in the sequel.

The character’s costumes are incomparable and speaks to each one’s personality, just like how we remembered. Lydia Deetz still wears gothic clothes and her remarkable bangs, and Beetlejuice keeps up in the same color palette (neon-green and black-and-white striped). On the wedding scene, we are pleased to see both of them wearing the same iconic red outfits from the 80s. (I’m sure you have already seen someone wearing their costumes on Halloween!).

We all know there were no special effects on the first movie’s production, only stop motion and puppets. It couldn’t be different in Beetlejuice 2. Tim Burton brings a deeper approach to these techniques, giving an impression of “handmade elements” that we are so used to. That’s why some film critics are congratulating the director, saying that this movie is one of his best works from the last decades.

Matt Zoller Seitz, film critic from the website Robert Ebert , said in his review that “Every hot glue daub and jaggedy latex stitch and hand-painted margin detail is not only visible onscreen but contributes to the feeling that you’re seeing a huge, fun thing that was made by humans, not software”. (Tim Burton is the genius of stop motion and created a solid career based on this technique).

Considering all the technological advances of this day and age, the movie atmosphere remains untouchable: costumes, soundtrack, visual effects and characters are still the same. For the director’s fans, the movie is a gift. For the movie industry, it is a reminder that Burton is still a reference for the horror genre. Undeniably, Beetlejuice 2 has the same essence as the original one and it is so nostalgic to see such iconic performances again after almost 40 years. Despite not having any perspective of becoming a trilogy, the ending gives space for further stories involving the Deetz family and Beetlejuice. After all, say it once, say it twice, third time’s a charm!

