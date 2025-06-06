Baby blues or postpartum depression – how to identify when the sadness becomes a little too much?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article includes discussions about depression, self-harm and thoughts of suicide, and may be triggering for some readers.

Constant crying, exhaustion, sadness, irritability, and an overwhelming weight. These feelings, often associated with the postpartum period, are common but should be carefully observed. After all, how can one tell if it’s a temporary condition like baby blues or something more serious, such as postpartum depression?

Psychologist Karla Machado, a specialist in supporting women, pregnant women, and new mothers, explains that baby blues is an emotional disorder that affects around 80% of women after childbirth. “It can present as sadness, frequent crying, irritability, insomnia, and fatigue. These are common symptoms of the adjustment process to motherhood,” she explains.

The condition is temporary and usually occurs between the 5th and 20th day after the baby is born. However, “if these feelings persist for more than 30 days, it’s highly recommended to seek professional help,” warns the psychologist.

Postpartum depression, on the other hand, is a recognized mental disorder listed in the DSM-V (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders). The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and other institutions have conducted studies showing that postpartum depression affects approximately 25% of Brazilian women — that is, one in four.

“It differs from baby blues because the symptoms are more intense and long-lasting, such as significant weight loss or gain, lack of interest in daily activities, loss of pleasure, suicidal thoughts, or thoughts of harming oneself or the baby,” Karla explains. The diagnosis requires symptoms to be present for at least two weeks.

The Weight of Maternal Loneliness

Luciana Machado, an administrative manager, experienced this firsthand. When her daughter was born, she faced sleep deprivation, breastfeeding challenges, and the overwhelming burden of being alone with her baby. “In the first month, I had help from my mom, but after that, I was alone. I couldn’t shower, eat, or even go to the bathroom. I was always holding my daughter or breastfeeding her. That’s when I started feeling really sad.”

At first, Luciana thought it was just exhaustion. But soon realized her feelings went beyond normal tiredness. “I felt unhappy because my life was no longer mine. I didn’t brush my hair, didn’t leave the house except for pediatric appointments. I wasn’t working, wasn’t talking to other adults. And then I started thinking about killing myself.”

For a long time, she didn’t share her feelings with anyone. “My husband worked a lot, and my friends didn’t have kids. Everyone told me I should be happy because I had a healthy baby and a beautiful family. But I felt completely lost.”

The turning point was opening up to her husband. “I think I first talked to him. We barely communicated back then; he even said he was scared of me during that time. When I realized what was happening, I started therapy, and that helped me a lot.”

A Support Network Is Essential

For Karla Machado, having a support network during this period is fundamental. “The support network is essential because the mother is going through a phase of extreme vulnerability. My advice is: understand that this mother has just been born too. Care for her, validate her feelings, and be present. A happy mom means a happy baby,” she reinforces.

The psychologist also points out that factors like a history of depression or anxiety, lack of support, financial problems, and unplanned pregnancies increase the risk of developing postpartum depression. She recommends that psychological support should ideally start during pregnancy, as part of prenatal care.

Luciana also leaves a message for women going through this: “It’s normal to feel this way. Don’t judge yourself for not feeling happy all the time. Motherhood isn’t this fairy tale that people try to sell. It’s very hard to handle everything alone. We need to talk more about this and stop romanticizing it so much.”

When to Seek Help?

According to the specialist, any sign of intense sadness that lasts more than 15 days is already a reason to seek professional help. More serious warning signs include thoughts of harming oneself or the baby, loss of interest in daily activities, constant anxiety, and irritability.

“Often, with the right support, this period can become lighter and more manageable. Motherhood is indeed a huge challenge, but it doesn’t have to be a lonely struggle,” concludes Karla.

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Maria Esther Cortez.

Like this type of content? Check out Her Campus Casper Libero for more.