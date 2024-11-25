Are they lovers? Worse! Here are 4 movies about complicated relationships 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

We’ve all suffered from fictional relationships that never happened or had a tragic ending, right? Not all movies have a happy finale, and if you like this realistic genre, here we will show you four movies that embrace this common scenario. Warning: this article contains spoilers!

1. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

This highly awarded movie tells the story of a complex relationship between two American cowboys back in 1963. Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal) were hired by Joe Aguirre to take care of his sheeps in BrokeBack Mountain. Jack has been working for Joe for the past 2 years, and Ennis plans to marry his wife Alma (Michelle Williams) after the job ends. The protagonists spent the entire summer isolated on that mountain, which leads to them developing a sexual and emotional relationship.

Well, don’t get too hopeful, I won’t spoil it for you. But if you are reading this article, you know they don’t have a happy ending. After their work ends, they part their ways for years. Ennis marries his wife Alma and they have two daughters. Meanwhile, Jack moves to Texas, since Joe Aguirre (Randy Quaid) noticed the relationship the cowboys had and refused to hire him again. In Texas, Twist meets his “wife-to-be” the rodeo rider Lureen Newsome (Anne Hathaway) and they have a son.

After a lot of back-and-forth, the cowboys meet up again and their story continues. Not only do they have to fight the homophobia of other people throughout the story, but their own internalized prejudice.

2. La La Land (2016)

The iconic duo stars once again as a romantic pair, Emma Stone plays Mia, an aspiring actress hopeless for her future, and Ryan Gosling plays Sebastian, a jazz enthusiast. The two meet in an unpleasant day for both of them: Mia’s audition goes awry, and her car is towed; meanwhile, Seb had just gotten fired from his previous job for not listening to his boss’ orders and improvising while playing jazz in the piano. Mia hears him play as she passes by the restaurant and decides to go in and enjoy the melody.

As Seb storms out of the restaurant after being fired, he brushes by Mia, who was trying to compliment his music. Months passes by, and they meet again at a party Seb was playing at. After the gig, they walk to their cars, making us jealous of their clear chemistry.

After many dates, they decide not to continue dating. Being devoted to their career was their goal, but Mia and Seb recognized they’d always love each other despite the inconsistency. They meet again five years later. Mia is married to another man and with a daughter, she’s a famous actress now. Seb has accomplished his dreams; a jazz bar owner. The ex-couple exchange proud smiles and go their separate ways one last time.

3. Jennifer’s Body (2009)

The comedy horror movie follows the story of two high school friends that have nothing in common. Needy Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried) is the typical nerdy shy girl and her best friend Jennifer Check (Megan Fox) the spitting image of the popular cheerleader. They’ve been best friends since childhood, not even the lack of popularity in Needy was able to tear them apart. Only something supernatural could end this beautiful “friendship”.

When Jennifer convinces Needy to go to a local dive bar to attend a concert by the rock band Low Shoulder, their relationship is put at risk. A fire engulfs the bar, and Jennifer runs away with the band, despite Needy begging her not to go since they didn’t know if they were trustable. Needy was right. The Low Shoulder members used Jennifer’s body as an offering to Satan in exchange for fame and fortune.

Jennifer becomes permanently possessed by a demon, making her kill and commit cannibalism to all the boys she dates. While trying to demand explanations as to what had happened to her best friend, Needy and Jennifer break into a kiss. Needy has always looked up to Jennifer, and Jennifer has always liked Needy’s company.

Unfortunately, Jennifer gets more and more dehumanized and possessed by the demon. She kills Needy’s boyfriend and almost tries to kill her best friend, biting her on the shoulder. While they fight, Needy was able to stab Jennifer in the heart with a knife, killing her friend and freeing her from the demon. Needy is taken to an asylum, she now shows some of Jennifer’s demonic behaviors, due to the bite.

Needy manages to escape the asylum and goes after the band Low Shoulder to kill all the members, the people responsible for all the drama.

4. The Hunger Games (Trilogy)

The story takes place in a dystopian universe where society is divided into 12 districts, where each is responsible for providing something for the Capitol in the nation of Panem. They could contribute with mining, electricity, cattle, etc. The wealth is determined by the district number, which means the population from District 1 is richer than District 12.

The protagonists Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) and Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) are members of district 12. The story begins when they are selected to fight to death with teenagers from other districts in the annual Hunger Games: a televised event for the Capitol and other districts. The people of the Capitol visit the vast population and raffle two tributes to play in the games, one is a male and the other a female in between the ages 12 and 18.

To try and gain the audience empathy, Peeta and Katniss pretend to be in love, so the watchers would feel mercy to them and, somehow, stop the Hunger Games. Nobody would like to see such a beautiful couple fight to death, or even let it get to the point that one must kill the other to survive.

The couple’s strategy worked, but not how they planned. The games continued, but instead of only one person winning – and staying alive – two tributes could win. A chance for Peeta and Katniss to fight for their lives and go on with their love facade. It was complicated for Katniss to pretend to be in love with her partner to death Peeta, due to some disagreements in the past. For Peeta, it was as easy as pie; he has always loved and admired her, even if subconsciously.

It’s incredible to see their relationship develop throughout the movies. How the Games sort of forced them to get to know each other and love one another.

