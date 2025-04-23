Are romance and fantasy books really just a hobby?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever heard the phrase “you should not judge a book by its cover”? Well, we can’t lie and say that we have never done it. When we go to a bookstore, we search for the prettiest one. But, just like we can find life-changing books in covers that usually wouldn’t catch our eyes, we can also find depth and meaning in genres we don’t usually read or expect much from.

It’s common to see online debates about romance or fantasy books being “simple”, or lacking substance. I couldn’t disagree more with the label “they’re just to pass the time”.

Many fantasy books are inspired by real-life conflicts in the way they build their worlds and characters. Take young adult (YA) stories, for example. They often include political content alongside their magical or fantastical elements. A modern classic like Harry Potter, explores the working conditions of house-elves. Sure, we all remembered how Harry freed Dobby, but, in the books Hermione is an activist on the topic, and one of the most touching things she does is hide pieces of clothing in trash cans, or under the bed, so the house-elves at Hogwarts can be freed too.

More obvious ones: dystopias, such as Hunger Games or Divergent, have a political background all over the story. I would actually say that the main piece of the story is the political part, it’s unforgettable when Katniss says “You can torture us and bomb us and burn our districts to the ground, but do you see that? Fire is catching! And if we burn, you burn with us!”. It’s a scream of freedom, and the author, Suzanne Collins, has claimed that she wrote the iconic series inspired by war coverage on TV. Even the romantic aspects of the story, though widely discussed online, often serve as a distraction from the real conflict, adding layers to the narrative.

Considering that the main audience for these books are children and teenagers, these stories often serve as their first introduction to complex themes like injustice, activism, and identity. They can relate to the characters, and despite the fantasy elements, these books often touch on real family struggles and dynamics that many young readers experience in their everyday lives.

It’s easier to understand why people often love fantasy and dystopian books, and even though they’re not “realistic”, they offer valuable insights that can inspire readers. But when it comes to romance books, they tend to get even less credit. They’re often dismissed as “just a chick flick” or “just feel-good stories”. What many don’t consider is that the majority of young women who read this genre are deeply influenced by it.

Romance books (and movies, if I may add) shape how young people see relationships – for better or worse, which makes them extremely important. They’re not just “silly stories”, they teach us a lot. Some of my favorite books are romance novels, such as The Sun Is Also a Star, that might not be packed with plot twists, but in just a few pages, the author explores themes like the importance of small gestures, immigration, deportation, and cultural identity – all while the characters are falling in love.

Even more popular titles like Heartstopper bring up important topics like discovering one’s sexuality. Alice Oseman introduces these themes in such a gentle way, making the characters’ journeys of self-discovery meaningful for young readers. The series also touches on eating disorders and first sexual experiences – subjects that are often considered taboo but are handled with care and honesty, giving young readers something to relate to and learn from.

The beauty of romance books is their ability to weave heavy themes into lighthearted stories – like a soft blow you don’t see coming. Even the most casual romance can leave you questioning things you’ve never thought about before.

Maybe in Another Life, a hidden gem from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s shelf, is one of those books that caught me by surprise. I didn’t expect much, but by the end, I was bawling my eyes out and rethinking every decision I’ve ever made. The story follows two alternate timelines based on one decision the main character makes. It shows how a single moment can lead to completely different lives. I mean, who hasn’t asked themselves, “What if I had chosen differently?”

With all that said, classics are classics, and we’ll always admire a good sci-fi or self-help book, and no one questions you when you read them in public. But we should never feel ashamed or less proud of reading fantasy or romance. Most fantasy books explore themes like politics, technology, and social change – topics that are very much relevant today.

And romance? It may focus on relationships, but it also tackles issues like sexuality, racism, identity, social class, feminism, and so much more. Every book, no matter the genre or topic, offers lessons about life. We just have to read between the lines.

