Another Brazilian final: how the growth of Brazilian soccer impacts on Conmebol Libertadores

The “Brazilian Supremacy” is the term that Argentine newspapers have used to refer to the strong presence of Brazilian teams in the Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana this year.

“Even though it is not the current world champion and is going through a transition phase, seeking to return to the front at the national team level, Brazil dominates the continental map at the club level,” the Olé newspaper published. “A mega-competitive league and economic power that explain part of a trend that has been going on for several years. And in 2024, with the clashes of the round of 16 of the Libertadores and the Sudamericana over, the Brazilians largely dominated and defeated all rivals from other countries”, it added.

This time, Atlético-MG and Botafogo-RJ are the clubs set for the final match of the Libertadores, which will take place on November 30th, at the Monumental de Nuñez Stadium – home to River Plate – in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

The team’s history in Libertadores

Atlético-MG has been a consistent presence in the Copa Libertadores in recent years. Since winning its first title in 2013, Atlético has only missed two editions of South America‘s premier club tournament.

The club has participated in the Libertadores 14 times, including the current edition, and has reached the knockout stage on 10 occasions, nine of which have taken place in the last 12 years.

Alongside Atlético Nacional, Atlético-MG holds the record for the greatest comeback in a Libertadores final. Against Olimpia in the 2013 final, Atlético lost 2-0 in Paraguay but overturned the scoreline at the Mineirão Estadium, securing the title in a penalty shootout. This year, Atlético is aiming for its second Copa Libertadores trophy.

Although Botafogo has yet to win a Copa Libertadores title, the club has a strong tradition in the tournament, with six appearances since 1963, the year the competition began. It was during this first edition that Botafogo achieved its best campaign to date, finishing in third place.

The farthest stage Botafogo has reached in the Libertadores is the semifinals, a milestone achieved twice – in 1963 and 1973. With the recent victory over São Paulo in the quarterfinals, the Rio de Janeiro team has already matched its most remarkable performance in the tournament’s history.

Brazilian Command

Since 2019, Brazilian teams have won the competition every year. Here are the champions: in 2019, it was Flamengo; in 2020, Palmeiras; in 2021, Palmeiras for the second time; in 2022, Flamengo again; and in 2023, Fluminense.

Brazilian clubs have shown impressive leadership in the Copa Libertadores since 2011. Year after year, the victories have accumulated, solidifying Brazil’s almost absolute dominance in the competition. The historic win by Fluminense in 2023 crowned this supremacy, marking the peak of an era of success. This remarkable performance is the result of a strategic combination of investments, talent, and planning that has elevated Brazilian football to the top of the South American scene.

The leadership of Brazilian clubs in the Libertadores is supported by several key factors. Strategic investment has been crucial, with Brazilian teams taking advantage of the growth in revenue from broadcasting rights and prize money. This financial boost has enabled the acquisition of top-level players.

The focus on infrastructure and training methods in the youth categories ensures a constant renewal of skilled players, maintaining the high quality of Brazilian football. International experience, gained through regular participation in competitions outside Brazil, prepares the clubs to face various playing styles.

The Libertadores, in turn, holds a special meaning for football fans. The competition carries a unique fervor and drama, unlike any other tournament. The deep-rooted rivalry between Argentinians and Brazilians leads fans to passionately support their teams in decisive matches, even when their own teams are not on the field.

The battle for “Eternal Glory” is always uncertain and treacherous, as one can never predict what will happen. However, with the increase in Brazilian clubs reaching the finals in recent years, it is clear that the technical improvement and determination of players who understand the essence of the Libertadores have made a significant impact. This year’s final keeps Brazil with the same number of titles as Argentina. Currently, Brazil has 24, while Argentina has 25 – until November 30th.

Attendance record in the competition

It is well-known that every game generates revenue for the clubs. However, traditional teams in the Libertadores, like São Paulo, have been setting attendance records in the knockout stage.

In the return leg of the quarterfinals, during the match against Botafogo, the São Paulo team had 61,329 paying spectators, who watched the Glorioso‘s qualification for the semifinals of the Conmebol Libertadores. This generated a total revenue of R$ 7.79 million, breaking the record for gross income in Brazil for the year.

Brazilian teams confirmed in Libertadores 2025

The teams already confirmed for next year ‘s competition are Botafogo, Palmeiras, Fortaleza, Flamengo and Internacional. With only four rounds left in the Brazilian Championship – which grants access to other competitions based on the table standings – several teams still have mathematical chances to qualify for the 2025 Libertadores. However, the teams with real chances (over 5%), in the case of a G-9, are: Corinthians, Vasco, Atlético-MG, Cruzeiro, Bahia, São Paulo, and Internacional.

