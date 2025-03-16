Anora isn’t the only one: discover 4 Brazilian films about the lives of sex workers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anora by Sean Baker follows the story of a stripper who falls in love with one of her clients—who happens to be the son of an oligarch. What first appears to be a real-life fairytale soon turns into a nightmare as she realizes the true extent of what she has gotten herself into.

The film sparked mixed reactions from audiences and ignited widespread debates on social media about whether it provides an authentic portrayal of sex workers’ lives or merely relies on stereotypes to appeal to male viewers. Regardless of the controversy, its impact is undeniable, especially after winning the Oscar for Best Picture in 2025.

Yet, long before Anora, Brazilian cinema was already challenging taboos by offering a raw and unflinching look at the complex realities of sex work, paving the way for future narratives. To understand this scenario, here are some films that highlight the diverse and compelling stories of sex workers across the country.

Confessions of a Brazilian Call Girl (Bruna Surfistinha)

Let’s start with a classic! Confessions of a Brazilian Call Girl (2011), directed by Marcus Baldini, is probably the most famous Brazilian film about a sex worker ever made. Based on the true story of Raquel Pacheco, also known as Bruna Surfistinha, the film became a massive success in Brazil, captivating the public with the controversial story of a 17-year-old girl who chose to become a call girl.

Raquel, born in a small town, was adopted by an upper-middle-class family as a baby and grew up in a very comfortable financial situation after moving to São Paulo with her adoptive parents. However, during her teenage years, Raquel decided to run away from home and sell her own body.

Later, presenting herself as Bruna, Raquel created a blog and became a famous high-class call girl. By sharing stories about her clients and exposing her everyday life, Bruna Surfistinha attracted not only tons of new clients but also media attention. As the first woman to share her routine as a sex worker on the internet, Bruna quickly became a notorious figure in Brazil.

If you’re curious about what actually happened, what led this young woman to choose this life, and who the person behind the Bruna Surfistinha persona is, watch Confessions of a Brazilian Call Girl, available on Netflix and Apple TV.

Lower City (Cidade Baixa)

Here’s a film that truly deserved more recognition. Directed by Sergio Machado and produced by Walter Salles, Lower City (2005) tells the story of two best friends, Deco and Naldinho, who, after spending one night with the same woman, both end up falling in love with her.

Karinna has recently moved to Salvador to work as a stripper at a brothel, hoping to save enough money to build a comfortable life in the city. However, she didn’t expect that two of her clients would complicate her plans, as they both begin to develop feelings for her.

The love triangle involving two best friends and a stripper adds an unexpected twist, making the film’s narrative refreshingly original. It also raises intriguing questions: do women like Karinna ever get emotionally involved with their clients? And is it truly possible to separate love from desire? Watch Lower City on GloboPlay and form your own conclusions.

Stolen Dreams (Sonhos Roubados)

The film Stolen Dreams (2009), directed by Sandra Werneck, is based on the novel As Meninas da Esquina by Eliane Trindade, a journalist who spent two years documenting the lives of underage sex workers. The movie tells the story of three teenage girls born in a peripheral neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro.

Like any other teenagers, Daiane, Jessica, and Sabrina are full of dreams and ambitions — hoping to buy new clothes, go on fancy trips, and find true love. However, their fantasies are soon shattered as they are brutally thrust into a harsh reality, surrounded by poverty and violence. In prostitution, these girls not only find a means of survival but also a way to fulfill their consumer desires.

One of the film’s unique aspects is its focus on the sexual exploitation of adolescents. It portrays their lives as more than just statistics, revealing their families, aspirations, and the complex reasons that led them to become sex workers.

Stolen Dreams is available on Prime Video, and it’s definitely worth a watch, especially if you’re looking for an honest portrayal of reality that captures the complexity and nuances of Brazilian girls in the sex trade.

Love for Sale (O Céu de Suely)

Love for Sale (2006), a prize-winning film honored by the Brazilian Academy of Cinema in 2008 with the “Grande Otelo Prize”, follows the emotional journey of Hermila, who is abandoned by her husband, Mateus.

Hermila is a woman from the Northeast of Brazil who grew up in a financially difficult situation. She moved to São Paulo with her then boyfriend, but a few years later, financial struggles forced her to return to her hometown, Iguatu. Upon arriving in Iguatu with her child, she waits for days for her husband’s return, but he never shows up.

Realizing that the man she was deeply in love with would never come back, Hermila becomes devastated and lost. Desperate for a way out, she dreams of a better life far from the small, hopeless town. In a moment of desperation, she starts selling raffle tickets, offering the prize as “A night in paradise with me”—to anyone who dares to ask.

As a drama, Love for Sale is simple, yet emotionally crushing. Its slow pace draws the viewer closer to the characters, fully immersing the audience in the struggles of northeastern Brazilian life.

If you’re looking for a unique film about a sex worker that genuinely represents rural Brazilian culture, this Karim Aïnouz production is a must-watch, available on GloboPlay or Prime Video.

