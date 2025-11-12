Anne Hathaway’s 43rd Birthday: Remember the Most Iconic Roles the Actress Has Played

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anne Jacqueline Hathaway was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in New Jersey. Her passion for the theater and acting started from a very young age, when she saw her mother, Kate, perform as Fantine in the first national tour of Les Misérables. Since then, she performed in some of her high school plays.

However, her parents were never keen on her acting plans, so she achieved an impressionable career by working hard. She went to Vassar College, studying as an English major and Women’s Studies minor, but soon transferred to New York University (NYU), where she was able to focus on her dream career: acting.

Anne is turning 43 years old this Wednesday (12) and to celebrate her amazing career as an actress, we selected some of her most iconic roles.

Mia Thermopolis – The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries was not only a game changer for Anne, as one of her first roles in Hollywood, but it also marked a whole generation of girls born in the early 2000s.

In the movie, Anne plays Mia Thermopolis, a young girl who discovers she is the heiress to the throne of a small country called Genovia, where her grandmother, whom she had never met, was the queen. Inspired on Meg Cabot’s novel, the Disney production blends comedy, romance and teenage drama.

Anne was highly reviewed for her acting in the movie, being named as a breakthrough star of 2001, by People Magazine. In 2004, Anne returned to her role as Mia in Princess Diaries 2 and after 20 years, Princess Diaries 3 is going to happen.

Andrea Sachs – The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

After a few years in the Industry, Anne landed the role of Andrea Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada, an assistant to a very important fashion magazine editor, played by Meryl Streep.

The story is an adaptation of Lauren Weisberger‘s novel of the same name, where she tells her story as an assistant for Anna Witnour, Vogue’s editor in chief.

The movie was a success, especially for those who love fashion. Its sequel just started production in 2025.

White Queen – Alice in Wonderland (2010)

In Tim Burton’s adaptation of Alice In Wonderland, Anne gave a new twist to the already known character, White Queen. She described her character as a “punk rocker vegan”.

She starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp, whom she admired to a point that she felt embarrassed whenever they had to shoot a scene together.

Fantine – Les Misérables (2012)

Anne played Fantine, a prostitute dying of tuberculosis, in Tom Hooper‘s adaptation of the stage musical Les Misérables. In preparation, she cut her hair and went through a strict diet, losing 11kg.

Even though she only appeared in the movie for about 20 minutes, her performance was phenomenal. This role resulted in her first and only Academy Award win, as well as a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG Award, all for Best Supporting Actress.

Jules Ostin – The Intern (2015)

The Intern was the only movie Anne starred in 2015, playing Jules Ostin, the manager of an online fashion site who becomes responsible to train a senior intern, played by Robert DeNiro.

Anne had already expressed her aspirations to work with DeNiro and their chemistry on screen did not disappoint. The duo showed a great friendship in the comedy and received great reviews.

(Bonus) Jewel – Rio (2011)

Even though it is not a role she actually played (it was a dubbing part), we have to mention Jewel, the blue arara from the animation Rio. Not only did Anne prove herself as a multitalented performer but she even learned a few words in Portuguese for this. It definitely deserves much recognition.

Now it’s your turn to get your popcorn and choose your next Anne Hathaway movie to celebrate her 43 years of life with us!

———————————————————————————

The article above was edited by Larissa Vilapiano Prais.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero‘s homepage for more.