This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since premiering on ABC on June 1, 2005, Dancing with the Stars has become one of the world’s biggest television phenomena, pairing celebrities with professional dancers under the watchful eyes of the judges and the voting public. Over the past 21 years, the show has undergone major shifts, from replacing longtime host Tom Bergeron with names like Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro to moving from network television to streaming on Disney+ starting with Season 31 in 2022. Along the way, it has brought in iconic faces for a new generation of viewers, including Charli D’Amelio in Season 31, Zendaya in Season 18, Xochitl Gomez in Season 32, Milo Manheim in Season 27, and, this year, Julia Stiles.

Dancing with the Stars Season 1 | Originals for Paramount+

Currently in Season 35, the grand finale is set for November 24, 2026. This season’s journey has been packed with themed episodes and shocking eliminations, kicking off with a two-night premiere that left fans frustrated over early exits and technical glitches with online voting. Week after week, we said goodbye to names like chef Giada De Laurentiis, musician Taylor Hanson, and actress Julia Stiles. However, the biggest shocks came during the last two eliminations, which sent home actress Jenna Dewan and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, as well as the actor Harry Shum Jr. and his pro partner Jenna Johnson, two pairs widely considered major dance frontrunners this season. Now, only five couples remain in the hunt for the trophy: actress Tatyana Ali, Paralympic athlete Ezra Frech, figure skater Amber Glenn, model Maura Higgins, and comedian Connor Wood.



Behind-the-Scenes Drama and Controversies

Beyond the ballroom floor, Season 35 made headlines for intense backstage drama, including the suspension of pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. The scandal erupted on Super Bowl-themed Night, when judge Carrie Ann Inaba called out an illegal lift during Jenna Johnson and Harry Shum Jr.’s routine. Upset by the critique aimed at his wife, Val posted a TikTok referencing the 2022 Oscars slap involving actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock. The move prompted BBC Studios to suspend him for a week, leaving his partner, Jenna Dewan, to temporarily dance with pro Alan Bersten.

Backstage tensions were also fueled by sarcastic remarks from baseball player Jackson Olson about comedian Guillermo Rodriguez, who divided fans by advancing each week through popular votes despite low judges’ scores. Adding to the chaos were reports of controlling behavior from Giada De Laurentiis’s boyfriend and jealousy among the pros, who accused Jenna Johnson of sneaking solo moments into her choreography to catch the eye of Broadway producers.

Finally, a major controversy broke out involving former pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy and actress Tatyana Ali after Maks took to the Ramble App to publicly criticize Tatyana and her partner Jan Ravnik’s Tango. The backlash escalated when reports surfaced that Maks was using the prediction platform Kalshi to bet money on Tatyana’s elimination, reportedly losing around $250 after she survived the bottom two for a second consecutive week. Fans were outraged, questioning why he was actively betting against a contestant. When a viewer confronted his brother Val Chmerkovskiy via DM, Val distanced himself from the mess, calling the situation “unfortunate” while claiming he didn’t know the details or how he was connected to it. Needless to say, all this off-camera drama has defined the behind-the-scenes narrative of Season 35.

The Five Finalists

1. Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

At 27, Texas-born figure skater Amber Glenn is an Olympic champion for Team USA, having won gold in the team event at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games. Off the ice, Amber is known for being openly LGBTQ+ and for her vocal advocacy around mental health and equality in sports.

Pasha Pashkov, originally from Russia, moved to the U.S. as a teenager and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He started dancing at age 11 and is now married to fellow pro dancer Daniella Karagach, with whom he has won prestigious ballroom titles including the U.S. National Professional Latin Show Dance Champion and World 10-Dance Champion, representing the U.S. at the 2009 World Games. He joined the DWTS cast in Season 28 and has also appeared on World of Dance.

In Season 35, Amber and Pasha have established themselves as one of the strongest, most consistent pairs in the competition. Amber is widely viewed as the frontrunner for the Mirrorball, rallying massive fan support from viewers eager to see Pasha finally claim his first Mirrorball win. Throughout the season, she has stood out by pairing razor-sharp technical precision with an increasingly vulnerable emotional delivery on the dance floor.

For the finale, the duo is set to light up the ballroom in the Judges’ Choice round with a radiant Quickstep to Louis Prima’s “Sing, Sing, Sing.” For their Freestyle, they’ve put together an unforgettable pop spectacle set to a medley of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” and “Music.”

2. Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Connor Wood, 31, is a Texas-born comedian and influencer who skyrocketed to internet fame under the handle “Fibula,” amassing over 1.5 million followers. He co-hosts the hit show “Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast” (named Best Comedy Podcast of 2024 by Adweek) and was featured on Variety’s Comedy Impact Report.

Rylee Arnold hails from Provo, Utah, where she was raised in a Mormon family and inspired to dance by her older sister, Lindsay Arnold, a former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer. She began competing at age nine and finished as runner-up on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018 alongside actor Miles Brown. She joined the main DWTS pro lineup in Season 32, becoming the first pro born in the 2000s to reach the finale in Season 33.

Despite entering the competition with zero prior ballroom experience, Connor won over both the judges and viewers with his charisma, infectious smile, and gracious attitude toward feedback. Paired with Rylee, his massive social media fanbase and steady improvement on the floor carried the duo on a surprise run all the way to the end.

Bringing all their charm and internet backing to the final night, the pair will perform an elegant Viennese Waltz to Noah Kahan’s “Willing and Able” for the Judges’ Choice round. For their Freestyle, they’re bridging eras with a creative mashup of Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain” and Rihanna’s hit “Umbrella.”

3. Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Twenty-one-year-old Ezra Frech is an American Paralympic athlete who took home two gold medals in track and field at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Born with a congenital limb difference that led to a leg amputation, Ezra has been balancing intense rehearsal schedules with track training as he prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics in his hometown.

Daniella Karagach built her competitive ballroom career winning major Latin dance titles alongside her husband, Pasha Pashkov. She joined Dancing with the Stars in 2019 and won the Season 30 Mirrorball with NBA star Iman Shumpert, a season that earned her a 2022 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Choreography thanks to her innovative, acrobatic routines.

From night one, Ezra captivated audiences by proving that his physical disability is no barrier to high-caliber performances. Together with Daniella, the duo has stood out for boundary-pushing choreography that incorporates Ezra’s prosthetic as a central artistic element, including the viral “blade stand,” where his mother stepped onto the back of his running blade during Dedication Night. That emotional routine earned the pair the very first 10 of Season 35.

With a journey defined by resilience and technical grit, Ezra and Daniella will tackle a high-energy Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar ft. Lucenzo for the Judges’ Choice round. For their Freestyle, they’re leaning into raw rock energy with Linkin Park’s “Numb.”

4. Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

Born in Ballymahon, Ireland, Maura Higgins has built a thriving career as a model and TV host. She rose to global prominence on the UK version of Love Island and made history as the first UK alum to host spin-offs for Love Island USA, in addition to finishing as runner-up on The Traitors. Hailed as a style icon by outlets like British Vogue, she boasts over six million followers and major brand partnerships with L’Oréal Paris and Victoria’s Secret.

Mark Ballas, the son of ballroom legends Shirley and Corky Ballas, trained at London’s Italia Conti Academy. He is one of the most decorated pros in DWTS history, holding three Mirrorball trophies from Seasons 6, 8, and 31. Beyond the ballroom, he has starred on Broadway in Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots, and Chicago, and makes music in the duo Alexander Jean alongside his wife, BC Jean.

Maura and Mark have been one of the standout pairings of Season 35, blending Maura’s magnetic screen presence with Mark’s theatrical, seasoned choreography. Their journey began with a premiere-night Foxtrot and included highlights like a Mariah Carey Night Waltz, a Dedication Night Paso Doble infused with Irish step dancing, and a Horror Movie Night Contemporary routine. They also won the Cha-Cha-Cha dance-off on Grammy Night, cementing their spot in the final stretch.

Bringing major star power to the finale, the duo will deliver an intense Tango to “Gallo Ciego” by Orquesta Color Tango for the judges. For their Freestyle, they’re staging a glamorous spectacle that fuses Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” with traditional Irish folk songs “The Parting Glass” and “Flowers of the Red Hill.“

5. Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

Tatyana Ali, 47, is an actress and singer forever beloved for her role as Ashley Banks on the iconic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. A mother of two boys, Tatyana has been open all season about the challenge of juggling grueling rehearsal hours with motherhood and family life.

Born on May 13, 1995, in Bohinj, Slovenia, Jan Ravnik began training in dance at age eight. He went on to win multiple national, European, and world titles in modern and show dance, earning the title of Slovenia’s Best Dancer twice. After moving to the U.S. in 2018, he danced for global icons like Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, and Bruno Mars before gaining worldwide recognition as a dancer on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour from 2023 to 2024. In 2025, he debuted on DWTS Season 34 as the show’s first-ever Slovenian pro.

Despite having no formal dance background, Tatyana has delivered steady week-to-week growth and undeniable chemistry with Jan. After some lower scores early on, she stepped up as team captain, leading her group (“Slaytopia”) to an impressive 36/40. Off the floor, the pair found themselves at the center of the Maksim Chmerkovskiy betting drama, rising above the noise every time Tatyana survived elimination.

Showcasing their connection and growth, Tatyana and Jan will bring tropical vibes to the Judges’ Choice round with a Salsa set to “Jamaican (Bam Bam)” by Hugel & Solto. To close out their run in the Freestyle, they’re going full nostalgia with a mashup of Cab Calloway’s “Minnie the Moocher” and Judy Garland’s classic “Over the Rainbow.”

Fan Expectations

Viewers were thrilled with the five couples who made it through last Tuesday’s semifinals, even with the shock of Harry Shum Jr.’s elimination. While his exit was shocking, many fans felt that all the behind-the-scenes drama might explain how the votes shook out.

Among the finalists, fans have developed a soft spot for underdogs Tatyana Ali and Connor Wood, behind their work ethic and genuine chemistry with their partners. Week after week, both proved what heart and determination can do, even when they weren’t the strongest technical dancers in the room. Ezra Frech has also been a massive fan favorite since night one, winning hearts with his dedication and proving that his disability puts zero limits on what he can accomplish on the dance floor.

Still, the undisputed favorite to take home the Mirrorball is Amber Glenn, widely praised as one of the best competitors of the entire season. Her mission to win the trophy for Pasha, a fan-favorite pro who has been competing since Season 28 without a single Mirrorball to his name, has struck a major chord with viewers. Combined with her commitment from day one, fans are overwhelmingly betting that the Olympic figure skater will be the one lifting the trophy on finale night.



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The article above was edited by Maria Eduarda Sapia Moreno.

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