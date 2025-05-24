Am I going to do this for the rest of my life? What is it like to change careers?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When growing up, some people know exactly what they want to become, while others take a little longer to figure it out. But this journey can lead to change, and sometimes the choices we once made don’t fit into our lives anymore. Making a lifelong decision that can’t be changed feels like a huge responsibility for those who are still getting to know themselves. The point is: you can change paths along the way and, surprisingly, discover a whole new side of yourself.

Herminia Ibarra, Professor of Organizational Behavior at London Business School, wrote an article for Harvard Business Review reassuring readers that this is not a midlife-crisis type of questioning:

The accelerated pace of technological change and, most recently, the advent of AI, are reshaping jobs and organizations in ways that call for constant career reinvention. So, we all need to learn how to get better at making the most of the frequent transitions that will constitute a long working life.

To share his own life experience, we invited Indian writer Pushkar Anand. Pushkar graduated from Cambridge University and the London School of Economics. He started his career as a banker, building a pretty stable life. But at some point, he realized he needed a change.

Giving up on a stable career?

Like many young professionals, Pushkar aimed for top degrees and financial success. He wanted to work in banks around the world and earn a lot of money. That was the plan — until the 2008 financial crisis hit and many major banks collapsed. At the same time, his wife was pregnant with their first child, and the whole situation shifted his perspective.

You might be wondering, “Did he change careers overnight?” The answer is no. It took him fifteen years to actually make the decision and put it into action. During that time, he chose to immerse himself in personal growth — reading over 500 books and attending countless seminars and workshops.

Is there a “right” time to change careers?

According to Pushkar, not really. “The sooner, the better,” he says. But he also adds that he’s glad it happened the way it did — he’s proud of the person he became during the process.

So, was my past career a waste of time?

Absolutely not. Pushkar believes your past experiences give you a broader perspective on life and help you work better with different kinds of people. His biggest piece of advice?

Live your purpose. The most important relationship you have is with yourself, and we often forget about that.

Pushkar began his life with a goal that ended up not being the one he was meant to follow. As a banker, he didn’t feel fulfilled, but by writing about his experiences and knowledge, and speaking to people around the world, he finally found himself. And the same can happen to you.

