“All of Us Strangers” review: when loneliness and passion meet

All of Us Strangers, directed by Andrew Haigh, presents 105 minutes of cinematography surrounded by feelings of loneliness and passion between two homosexual men. The film is delivered to the public to question and self-identify the psychology of homosexuals internally and externally.

A BRIEF PLOT REVIEW

Andrew Scott plays Adam, a lonely and sensitive writer, and Paul Mescal plays Harry, a cheeky person with an extroverted personality. Both of them are neighbors who, after sudden glances, engage in a profound and transformative romance.

The passion between the two is reported in a large part of the movie inside their quiet rooms, where Adam’s and Harry’s feelings are marked by their existential crisis. In between this crisis, the family distance felt by the two characters throughout their lives. Besides that, loneliness and depression are part of their routines, especially of the writer. The exchange of dialogue between the characters is important to the plot, which is composed of self-knowledge and the recovery of their past wounds.



MY POINT OF VIEW

As a viewer, I found it interesting that they approached the topic in such a profound and spontaneous way. They deal with a delicate subject in a reflective and very entertaining idea. Harry and Adam’s dialogue exchange is a great example of this, as they mix the character’s humor with internal outbursts about their personal questions. Furthermore, both are good listeners, adding emotion to the scenes where this is necessary. The film does not fail to deliver intimate moments between the couple, which at first glance, surprised me shyly, but throughout the story it became a great add, as it helped to make their physical and mental intimacy appears as freely as possible.



THE BIG ACTORS INTERPRETATIONS

The actors left nothing to be desired in their interpretations. Andrew Scott, playing Adam,

can express to the audience in such a realistic and truthful way the mental problems that his

character was facing, creating a big sense of empathy. It is the same with Paul Mescal, who plays Harry, and as an actor from other well-known films, he didn’t frustrate me when playing a homosexual character with complex emotional issues.

Andrew Scott has won BEST ACTOR at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards! #AllofUsStrangers #LondonCritics pic.twitter.com/aDAtjwublT — All of Us Strangers (@AOUStrangers) February 4, 2024

INTERESTING VISUAL ELEMENTS

The visual aspect of the film is stunning. The high contrast and low lighting come along with the predominantly purple, blue and orange colors, reinforcing the feelings that the producer wanted to bring to the viewer and highlighting the dramatic and slightly fantasy genre of the picture. The beams of light used in the club nights and late-dusk scenes were interesting to place.

A VINTAGE SOUNDTRACK

Finally, the soundtrack choice was no surprise, completing and combining perfectly with the plot. The choice of old songs made the film even more elegant. Including classic songs as “Is this Love?” and “The Power Of Love” by Frankie Goes to Hollywood , in my opinion the best of all. When placed at the end as the last song, it contributed to my special affection. I put the song immediately on my playlist.

AN UNexPECTED MEETING

It is interesting to report the meeting I had with a trio of men, all homosexuals, who told me upon watching “All of Us Strangers” the projection they had about their emotional and personal issues in the movie. It was reported by one of the individuals, the identification he found with Adam, who suffers from disagreements over his sexuality and loneliness as a result. I believe that one of the purposes of the film was to seek the viewer’s self-identification in each character and it was highly accomplished, as proven to me during this talk.

Watch Andrew Scott and Jamie Bell bring the ALL OF US STRANGERS script to life. ALL OF US STRANGERS now playing in select theaters. Get tickets now. #AllOfUsStrangers pic.twitter.com/Gz6C3XJtJf — All of Us Strangers (@AOUStrangers) January 13, 2024

WHAT WAS THE REAL PURPOSE, AFTER THE EXPERIENCE?

After watching “All of Us Strangers” I would give it a high rating. I got a pleasant artistic experience

that I hadn’t had in cinema for a long time. Along with this, an educational and sensitive way

of understanding the characters, full of history, traumas, and overcoming. I affirm the

importance that this cinematography can add to each person, whether for people who

mirror Adam and Harry, as well those who don’t identify with them, but sensibilize and seek

to understand this reality. I left the film immersed in a feeling of satisfaction, but very

reflective and melancholic about this marginalized social group.

