All about the 49th São Paulo International Film Festival: everything you need to know

São Paulo has once again turned into the capital of world cinema. The 49th edition of the São Paulo International Film Festival, which began on October 16 and runs until October 30, is taking over theaters, cultural centers and art spaces across the city.

Created in 1977 by critic Leon Cakoff and now organized by the Associação Brasileira Mostra Internacional de Cinema (ABMIC), the festival has become one of Latin America’s most respected film events, known for its plural programming and for connecting Brazilian audiences to global cinematic trends.

Diversity and new voices

This year’s edition will feature more than 380 titles from over 100 countries, reaffirming the festival’s mission to celebrate diversity in filmmaking and give space to voices from different cultures, genres and artistic traditions. From large international productions to small, independent projects, the festival embraces every form of cinematic expression, fiction, documentary, animation, experimental works and even virtual reality.

The program maintains its traditional sections, including the New Filmmakers Competition, dedicated to directors presenting their first or second feature film. It remains one of the event’s most anticipated categories, often revealing names that later become major figures in world cinema. The International Perspective continues to bring together works by both established and emerging filmmakers, creating a dialogue between different cinematic languages and worldviews.

The fair once again takes the spotlight for national productions, highlighting the richness and variety of Brazilian cinema. This section includes feature films and documentaries that explore the country’s social and political scenery, contemporary urban life and regional cultures. The festival also offers special exhibitions, retrospectives and thematic programs that explore new narratives and aesthetics, reinforcing the idea that the São Paulo International Film Festival is not only a showcase of films, but a space for innovation, reflection and cultural exchange.

Highlights and premieres

One of the main attractions of 2025 is the São Paulo × London program, a partnership with the British Film Institute and the British Council that will bring 25 British films and co-productions to the festival. The initiative aims to strengthen cultural exchange between the two countries, with screenings that include Urchin by Harris Dickinson, Christy by Brendan Canty, Straight Circle by Oscar Hudson and Ish by Imran Perretta. In return, Brazilian producers and programmers will travel to the BFI London Film Festival to present new projects and promote future collaborations.

The São Paulo festival will also host the South American premiere of Pyre and feature California Schemin’, directed by James McAvoy, among other international highlights. According to organizers, the lineup is a selection that balances innovation, political relevance and artistic experimentation, trademarks of the festival since its beginnings during Brazil’s military dictatorship, when it became a symbol of cultural resistance and artistic freedom.

A meeting point for creators and audiences

For filmmakers, the event remains a major platform to launch works in Brazil. The chosen films were produced after late 2024 and were not screened previously in the country. Showings will be held in both traditional theaters and alternative venues throughout São Paulo, emphasizing accessibility and the city’s close relationship with cinema.

Beyond the exhibitions, the festival offers masterclasses, Q&A sessions and networking opportunities for professionals, fostering dialogue between creators, critics and audiences. With its vibrant mix of global premieres, rediscovered classics and independent highlights.

