After ‘The Substance’ and ‘Sinners’: the beginning of the appreciation of horror films at movie awards

For years, horror has been one of the most consumed genres in cinema, but not necessarily one of the most respected. It fills theaters, dominates streaming platforms, creates cult fanbases, and shapes pop culture. Still, when awards season arrives, it almost feels like horror is left outside the room.

Looking at the Oscars on their own, the numbers make that clear. In almost one hundred ceremonies, only around seven films from the horror genre have been nominated for Best Picture: The Exorcist, Jaws, The Silence of the Lambs, The Sixth Sense, Black Swan, Get Out, and The Shape of Water. That is an extremely small number compared to the amount of horror films produced and consumed over the decades. And even among those titles, some are often labeled as thrillers or fantasy dramas, as if calling them “horror” would somehow reduce their prestige.

WhyThe Substance and Sinners HIT Different

Both films entered awards discussions not just because they are scary, but because they are carefully constructed pieces of cinema. The Substance uses body horror as more than shock value. It talks about aging, identity, beauty standards, control over one’s own body… Themes that are deeply contemporary. Its disturbing visuals are intentional and stylized, uncomfortable in a way that forces reflection instead of just fear.

Sinners, on the other hand, builds tension through atmosphere and symbolism. It deals with guilt, morality, power, and trauma. The horror is present, but it’s layered within character development and emotional weight. The fear doesn’t rely on cheap jump scares; it grows slowly, almost silently. It demands attention, and maybe that’s the key difference.

Horror has often been reduced to entertainment, to screams in a dark room. But when a horror film is well written, visually bold, and thematically relevant, it becomes something else. It becomes a way of talking about society’s anxieties. About what we fear collectively and try not to look at.

Awards recognition is, of course, about quality, but it’s also about legitimacy. When institutions like the Academy nominate a film, they are saying: this belongs in the canon. When Get Out won Best Original Screenplay, it felt like a small crack in a very solid wall. It proved that horror could be political, intelligent, and worthy of being celebrated beyond technical categories. Now, with The Substance and Sinners, that crack seems a little wider.

Beyond the Horror Audience

Another interesting point is how these films reached audiences beyond the usual horror fans. Horror is not a genre everyone feels comfortable with. Many people avoid it entirely. And yet, the popularity and critical discussion surrounding these two films made even non-horror viewers feel compelled to watch them. This suggests that the appeal was not only about fear, but also about storytelling. These films were analyzed for their cinematography, scripts, and symbolism — the same way prestige dramas are usually analyzed. The conversation shifted from “Was it scary?” to “What was it saying?.”

Whether this moment represents a permanent transformation or just a temporary opening remains uncertain. The Awards institutions are historically slow to change. But the cultural response to films like The Substance and Sinners points toward a broader redefinition of what award-worthy cinema can look like. If horror continues to innovate and challenge expectations the way these films have, it may no longer be seen as a niche category on the margins of awards season.

