After seeing Fernanda Torres at the Venice Festival, let’s recall some famous worldwide Brazilian movies

The movie ‘I´m Still Here’ is dated to be released at the beginning of 2025 and has a big Oscar expectation, so let’s check other Brazilian movies that got close to the award

If someone asked you if you have already seen Brazilian actors or actresses at an international cinema event before, what would you say? Well, we can guarantee that you may know some of these artists and have also rooted for them at the Emmys or even, the Oscars; that is the case with the most expected movie for Brazilians at the moment, I’m Still Here.

What is the Venice Festival?

Every year, the Venice Festival takes place around the end of August and the beginning of September, being the oldest event of international cinema, and that’s why it’s so traditional; this year it happened from August 28th to September 7th.

In a casual year, there are about 15 to 20 different awards to announce, but the most important of all is the “The Golden Lion” for best film. However, the movie starring Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello, and Fernanda Montenegro was awarded for best script.

A little about “I’m Still Here”

I’m Still Here (original title “Ainda estou aqui”) is a Brazilian movie, directed by Walter Salles with the cast formed by Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello, and Fernanda Montenegro.

The story happened during the 70´s, when Brazil was going through a military dictatorship. The main plot revolves around a woman who is married to an important politician who was exiled from the country, and because of it, she makes a decision that she never thought she would make, which is becoming a human rights activist, so she could help her husband to get back.

The movie hasn’t been released to the public yet, but there’s a big expectation for it. Still, one thing is clear: the quality. It was in the Venice Festival, won three out of four nominated awards, and was applauded for 10 minutes. That opened space for thoughts about the Cannes Festival and, even the Oscars.

Brazilian cinema

When a Brazilian movie gets in the international spotlight, its population feels very proud. So, while I’m Still Here isn’t out, let’s remember some national movies that are known abroad.

Keeper of promises (O pagador de promessas) – 1962

Directed by Anselmo Duarte and cast with Leonardo Villar, Gloria Menezes, and Dionisio Azevedo, it tells Zé do Burro’s story, who lost his donkey when it got hit by a lighter. Because of it, he promises to take a cross on his back from the countryside he lived in, to a church in Salvador-Bahia, hoping that would save his animal. It was the first Brazilian movie to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best International Movie category. Unfortunately, Keeper of Promises didn’t win but is still the only national movie to win the Golden Palm at the Cannes Festival.

The quartet (O quatrilho) – 1995

It tells a story about two Italian immigrant couples who decide to live in the same house, believing this is the best option to survive. With time, a woman and a man who weren’t committed to each other started to have passionate feelings and run away together. This movie was directed by Fabio Barreto and has in its cast Patricia Pillar, Alexandre Paternost, Bruno Campos, and Gloria Pires. It was also nominated for the Oscar for Best International Movie, but it did not win either.

Four days in September (O que é isso, companheiro?) – 1997

Like I’m Still Here, this movie takes place during the Brazilian military dictatorship. Two friends start to fight against the military, but one of them gets arrested. The other one, hoping to save his mate and other people with his same ideals, starts to plan the kidnapping of the United States ambassador to Brazil. Bruno Barreto was its director. Alan Arkind and Pedro Cardoso were part of the cast. Again, it was nominated for Best International Movie in the Oscar, but the award didn’t go to it.

Central Station (Central do Brasil) – 1998

As seen, a movie directed by Walter Salles and cast with Fernanda Montenegro has almost no chance of going wrong. This one, tells the story of a woman who works on writing letters for the illiterates on the Central Station. Suddenly, a boy with a sad story shows up and she decides to help him to find his dad, who lives far away from there and whom the boy has never met. This movie was responsible for two nominations for the Oscars: Best International Movie and Best Actress. Unfortunately, Brazil cinema didn’t take any of them.

City of God (Cidade de Deus) – 2002

Last, but not least, there’s no way to talk about Brazilian movies and don’t mention City of God. It tells the story of two friends who live in one of the most violent Rio De Janeiro’s favela. One of them uses his talent for photography to go out of that reality, while the other one becomes the region’s drug dealer boss. Directed by Kátia Lund and Fernando Meirelles and cast with Alexandre Rodrigues, Leandro Firmino da Hora, and Seu Jorge, it was the Brazilian movie with the most Oscar nominations. They were Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Cinematography. One more time, Brazil didn’t get any of them, but for sure it is the first movie that comes to foreigners’ minds when they think about Brazilian Cinema.

Now that you have a list in your hand, it’s time to prepare some popcorn, watch these five spectacular movies, and get surprised about the fact that none of them won an Oscar!

