A24: the history behind the production company of the moment and its success

Is there any perfect formula for making an impactful and successful production? It seems like A24 has the answer. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), The Brutalist (2024), Euphoria (2019) and Aftersun (2022) are just some of the biggest names from the production company of the moment.

Well-known for producing Oscar-worthy movies with sensitive to absurd themes, A24 has gained popularity among critics and movie fans worldwide. Just seeing the logo at the start of a production can already be a positive sign for many enthusiasts.

It’s hard to see a movie studio gaining so much notoriety among those who don’t follow the audiovisual industry. However, its powerful catalog of films and series has taken the media by storm by taking unusual scripts and turning them into great content.

From indie cinema to the major awards

The first ideas for creating the studio came from a trio of friends: Daniel Katz, a feature film financier at Guggenheim Partners, John Hodges, Head of Production and Development at Big Beach and David Fenkel, ex-president of Oscilloscope. The partners were already familiar with the film industry as well as administrative work and wanted to form an independent production company.

The name came about when Katz, on a trip to Italy, passed along the A24 highway and then decided to finally start the project. To get the plan off the ground, Guggenheim Partners, a global financial services corporation, provided the necessary capital for the company.

The production company was finally founded in 2012 as A24 Films, kicking off its work. A Glimpse Inside The Mind of Charles Swan III (2012), Spring Breakers (2012) and The Bling Ring (2012) were some of the first movies that premiered with the company, already featuring acclaimed directors such as the Roman brothers and Sofia Coppola.

In just two years, the studio had already established itself in the market. Between 2015 and 2016, 29 films were released, already with Oscar nominations: the sci-fi Ex-Machina (2015), Moonlight (2016) and Room (2015) are just some of those that sold out theaters.

What makes A24’s productions different?

Rarely is an independent production a success among those who don’t follow movies. Many directors, producers or actors aspire to participate in unique works to show their true potential, but are prevented by the need to please the majority of the public with more popular themes.

Some of the big Hollywood studios, such as Disney, Warner Bros. and Universal, are wary of betting so much on productions that may not bring the desired prestige or financial return. As a result, many stories end up on the shelf.

In this way, the main objective of indie production companies is to give visibility to scripts that are generally not bought or noticed by traditional ones. These projects make up a large part of A24’s identity, with polemical, scary or sentimental themes. Midsommar (2019) and Hereditary (2018), for example, were some of the films that made headlines for their absurdity.

The variety of directions and formats also characterizes the studio. Today, industry references such as Greta Gerwig, Sean Baker and Yorgos Lanthimos contribute to A24’s prominence. However, it’s not just the presence of these big names that has made the production company famous. On the contrary, many artists have become prestigious after collaborating with the brand, such as Ari Aster, who directed Midsommar and Hereditary.

The publicity and marketing tactics were also essential to the brand’s growth. A24 was one of the first production companies to experiment with social media campaigns. Ex-Machina, for example, was featured on the Tinder app in 2014. Furthermore, they work with merch from their own films, which later brought them closer to the music industry.

Some of its highlights

In addition to the works already mentioned, other productions have helped to pump up A24. The Witch (2015) was one of the first to burst the bubble, with its suspenseful thriller and realistic terror. Horror movies in general have elevated the studio’s name in the world of cinema, such as Ti West’s trilogy, which includes X (2022), Pearl (2022) and MaXXXine (2024).

Sensitive and emotional movies such as The Whale (2022), Close (2022) and Past Lives (2023) were also more than successful, with 6 Oscar nominations and two awards. The use of vulnerability in all these works was one of the main characteristics that made them so well received by the public. Finally, Waves (2019), The Lighthouse (2019) and Uncut Gems (2019) are also prestigious films that are well worth watching.

For those who already like movies or want to learn more, watching one of their greatest hits is the perfect way to fall in love with the studio. This is how A24 continues to build its legacy: winning over cinephiles through the originality, variety and boldness of its works.

