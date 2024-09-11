“A Cosmopolitan, please!” – with the return of Sex And the City, discover 9 bars with the vibe of the series

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sex and the City has finally captured the spotlight of Gen Z. Nowadays, there’s no one who doesn’t want to know what’s happening in the lives of the four friends who have dream jobs, in the city of dreams, frequenting the most glamorous and elegant bars in the city that never sleeps.

It’s only natural that we’d also want to visit similar places with our friends to talk about work, college, the city, and relationships, just as they do most nights. With that in mind, here are 7 bars to visit and enjoy the best of them, while feeling like you’re in New York just like our beloved characters.

“If you are tired, you take a napa, you don’t move to Napa”

Despite everything, we can’t deny that Mrs. Big has a good taste in music. Since we Gen Z don’t have vinyl collections or record players at home to appreciate this art form, the Sala Bar, located in Pinheiros, offers an unpretentious and intimate setting that provides this incredible experience to São Paulo’s young audience.

It brings together music lovers to enjoy drinks and homemade snacks in a super cozy and welcoming environment. They feature a DJ every night playing the bar’s collection of over 400,000 vinyl records, with styles ranging from jazz, MPB, and bossa nova to disco and house.

The bar offers a variety of drinks, such as Negroni, G&T, and Batidinha da Casa (Gin + passion fruit), among many others. The standout drink is the Fitzgerald, which offers a taste of New York. To make your night even better, they host a happy hour every Wednesday from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, featuring a double Fitzgerald offer.

To accompany your drinks, the bar recommends homemade snacks with a strong Brazilian flavor. Highlights include the cheese pastries with house mayonnaise and caponata with Italian bread. It’s an excellent spot for a romantic date or a night out with friends to enjoy great music.

“I’d like a cheeseburger, please, large fries, and a Cosmopolitan”

Just like Carrie, all we want is to enjoy a delicious hamburger while sipping a good drink, or a Cosmopolitan, and Mahau can offer this and much more. The venue features two distinct areas: an indoor space with performances by bands and DJs playing a range of music genres, from pop to country, and an outdoor area with a spacious deck where you can sit and enjoy a good conversation with friends, accompanied by excellent drinks and wonderful cuisine.

The cocktail menu is extensive, including Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite, the famous Cosmopolitan, as well as other classics like G&T, Moscow Mule, Fitzgerald, Negroni, and five signature drinks with the house’s special touch.

To complement a good conversation, the place offers a selection of six high-quality hamburgers and sandwiches, including the Hamburger Mahau, Mignon Sandwich, and a Vegetarian Sandwich option. Open from Thursday to Sunday, Mahau is a great place to dance and unwind with your best company in this non-stop city.

“I’m pretty and I’m smart. I’m a catch!”

Located in Pinheiros, Guilhotina has been ranked as the 15th best bar in the world by the 50 Best Bars. It offers a beautiful and pleasant atmosphere—a place that is stylish, smart, and a real catch. With soft lighting and decor featuring exposed bricks and iron details, it provides a cozy yet rustic ambiance.

As a bar specializing in high-quality cocktails, all the drinks they offer are noteworthy, making it difficult to choose just a few to recommend. Among their offerings are drinks such as Negroni Coffea, Jacknilla, and American IPA, along with many other options. Like any bar with good taste, they also feature signature drinks, or “House Specials“, including Paloma Guilhotina, Sparking Goldlabel, Singleton Coffee Old, as well as six Martini options and five beer choices.

For a quality snack while catching up on conversation, Guilhotina offers a menu with 13 house bites, ranging from Shissô Tempura and Tuna Tartar to a portion of Fries with a special house touch and Ham Croqueta with Coriander Aioli. So, if you want to relax and have fun, Guilhotina is the perfect choice.

“Samantha had a strong belief in the idea of a smart Cocktail at the end of a work day”

Just like Samantha, we always want an elegant place to go out and relax with our friends, and the perfect choice for a great experience is Lupe Bar and Restaurant. With an architecture that reflects Brazilian and urban personality, the venue combines simplicity and elegance in three distinct areas: the outdoor front area, the main hall, and the semi-covered back area.

The large bar with shelves of drinks and high stools along its entire length is a major draw for customers, as is the beautiful Jabuticabeira in the backyard with chairs around it, adding a unique touch to the space. The bar and restaurant offer a signature cuisine focused on Brazilian ingredients, with French and Asian techniques and inputs. The classic cocktails and cuisine provide sophistication and excellent cost-effectiveness.

Signature drinks are a big hit and are a must-try when visiting. Popular choices include Amigo do Caju, Jambiroba, and Banho de Manjericão. They also offer classic drinks, with popular options such as Negroni, Fitzgerald, and the famous Cosmopolitan, loved by Carrie Bradshaw and now sought after by many.

To enhance your visit, the house features a happy hour every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, offering draft beer, caipirinha, and G&T doubles.

To accompany your drinks and conversations, Lupe recommends starters such as Croqueta Cruda, Casquinha de Siri, Bao do Lupe, Empadinha de Moela de Pato, as well as vegan options like Falafel and a tasty Heart of Palmito Empadinha. Popular main dishes include Vaca Atolada and Capeletti de Jerimum.

For music lovers, the house offers great samba performances every Tuesday, with actress Denise Fraga as the godmother of the event. With efficient, polite, and relaxed service, Lupe Bar and Restaurant is an excellent choice for an evening of conversation and perfect drinks.

“I’m worth a million”

Just like Charlotte, we know our worth and understand the importance of going to a worthy place to have fun and relax with our best friends. IL Carpaccio is that place. Located in Itaim, the venue features three distinct spaces and an additional private room. Some of the most eye-catching features include a retractable roof and extensive landscaping with three bicentennial olive trees.

If you or your friends are wine enthusiasts, IL Carpaccio is ideal, boasting a cellar with two thousand bottles and a 100% Italian wine list. As Charlotte appreciates good art, the walls of the house display exclusive images from a shoot of international models by photographer Henrique Schiefferdecker.

The beautiful and extensive drinks counter offers options that blend Italian ingredients with a touch of national flavors, featuring a light and refreshing selection. Highlights include Fresco, N.Cinque, and Giallo. For those who prefer classic cocktails, they offer options such as Negroni, Manhattan, and, as Carrie always requested, a good Cosmopolitan.

To complement your drinks, the menu features a variety of carpaccios, tartares, meats, and pastas made in-house, along with daily specials that change regularly. Some highlights are Carpaccio di Olive Taggiasche, Bresaola con Rucola, Tortellini al Baffo, and Risotto con Nduja. For dessert, you can choose between classic options like Tiramisù and Pavlova, or try Torta Di Cipriani, Torta di Figo, and Gelato di Vaniglia.

With great drinks, hospitality, and a glamorous ambiance, IL Carpaccio is an excellent choice for an evening of fine drinks, delicious food, and engaging conversation.

“Don’t ‘fugere de urbem'”

One thing is for sure: Aidan tried hard to make Carrie appreciate nature and country life, but a girl like her might leave the big city, yet the big city never leaves her. For all the city girls who prefer something more modern and elegant over rustic architecture, Sky Hall Bar is the perfect choice for a night out with friends.

This bar-restaurant values an urban and cosmopolitan lifestyle, attracting attention for its modern and elegant setting. With excellent craft cocktails and diverse cuisine that draws inspiration from around the world, it brings a refined touch to bar food. Located in the heart of São Paulo, it is well known for its stunning panoramic views of the city, combining sophistication with impressive sights.

The bar offers more than 45 drinks, including signature cocktails, classics, G&Ts, and more. Some of the most popular signature drinks are Antusa, Rúbia, and Melissa. For those who prefer classic cocktails, options include Espresso Martini, Negroni, Manhattan, and Cosmopolitan. The house also hosts Happy Hour from Tuesday to Thursday, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

If you’re in the mood for more than just drinks, Sky Hall Bar offers a variety of dishes, from starters to main courses. Highlights include the Glazed Pear Salad with Buffalo Ricotta and Pistachio, Roast Beef Sandwich, Spaghetti alla Carbonara, and Gnocchi with Fonduta, among many other options.

“THERE IT WAS” A DIFFERENT BAR

If you like to innovate and try new things just like the four friends, Bar do Cofre is the right choice. You may have been to a bar in a basement, but I assure you that you have never been to a bar in the basement of a bank, inside a safe. With its intimate architecture and a beautiful, glamorous bar, Bar do Cofre offers an immersive experience in the basement of one of São Paulo’s most iconic buildings, the Santander Lighthouse.

The cocktail menu features world classics with recipes inspired by Brazilian biomes, and of course, they also serve classic cocktails. Among the most requested drinks are Fitzgerald, Negroni, Gin Tônica, and Whisky Sour. If you get hungry, the house offers a range of gastronomic options to suit all tastes, including Cured Salmon in Gin, Roasted Eggplant, and Besteira à Milanesa, a classic of Astor and SubAstor.

With its innovative setting and great hospitality, Bar do Cofre is an excellent place to meet up with friends and enjoy the full experience it has to offer.

It’s not a bar. It’s Infini.

Like Samantha, we are always on the lookout for the Birkin of bars. Have you ever imagined that achieving this would involve stepping into a 70-year-old French restaurant, only to discover a unique and ultra-futuristic bar inside? The Casserole, located on Arouche Street, houses Infini, an ultra-modern bar that contrasts sharply with the restaurant but creates a dialogue through elements such as velvet benches and sofas, signature cocktails with classic influences, traditional stained glass windows, and food served on elegant plates.

Infini aims to transport you out of São Paulo with mirrors that reflect lights and other bar elements, creating a Rubik’s cube-like atmosphere. With highly versatile lighting, the bar offers an immersive experience, shifting from dynamic light plays to a more neutral, calm, and static environment.

The classic signature cocktails are a standout feature, with recommendations including the Metropole Sour and Cosmos, which are both fresh and light options. For a more complete sensory experience, the Big Bang is highly recommended for its distinctive qualities.

In addition to its modern features, Infini also incorporates traditional French cuisine, reinterpreted with a contemporary twist. To complement your drinks, the house suggests snacks like Coxinha de Pato and Crispy Steak Tartare cones, perfect for enhancing your evening.

With excellent quality and hospitality, Infini is the ideal place to enjoy a unique experience with great company.

I love this bar. It goes with my outfit!

As Carrie would, we have friends with different styles and tastes, and the ideal bar to blend various trends harmoniously in one place is Riviera Bar. Located in the first building on São Paulo’s most acclaimed avenue, with over 70 years of rich history, the venue has seen numerous important figures in art, such as Elis Regina, Chico Buarque, and Vinicius de Moraes, during its time even through the dictatorship.

Embracing a cosmopolitan concept, Riviera Bar represents São Paulo for what it is and always has been.

Recommended drinks include the Negroni, Fitzgerald, and Eugenia, one of the bar’s nine signature cocktails. For food, the bar suggests Steak Frites, along with executive dishes that change daily; Thursday’s offering, which remains a constant on the executive menu, is the Leek Risotto with Lemon and Breaded Filet, and on Tuesdays, the Crispy Pork is a notable favorite.

With its hallmark of always being open, Riviera is the perfect spot to enjoy great dishes and drinks with friends, whether it’s morning, afternoon, evening, or early morning.

