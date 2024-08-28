The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, Brazilian beauty products have been discussed on the internet. The main reason for that was from the makeup influencer James Charles.

James released a video on YouTube reviewing Brazilian beauty products, but the youtuber was way too critical about our national products, saying Brazilian makeup had such a bad quality and criticized our lack of colors in makeup pallets.

After that, Charles tried to apologize recording a Tik Tik video with Brazilian makeup stars Mari Maria and Diucke, and making other review, this time with “good Brazilian products”

As a Brazilian girl, I think you should know what we’re talking about. So, here’s a complete guide on the best Brazilian beauty products

Bruna Tavares

Let’s start with our Brazilian makeup queen.

Bruna Tavares was a YouTuber when she decided to launch her own beauty makeup brand. Currently, Linha Bruna Tavares is one of the most known and wanted national makeups, that is due to the quality and pigmentation of her products.

So, here are the products that I think you MUST buy from Bruna Tavares:

Mari Maria Makeup

Mari Maria Makeup was founded in 2017 by the CEO Mari Maria, who’s one of the most famous makeup influencers on the internet, her YouTube channel has 11 million followers, being the most followed YouTuber makeup artist in Brazil.

Her products are wanted by many Brazilian girlies, and here are some of them:

Karen Bachini Beauty

Karen Bachini basically is our Brazilian James Charles. The makeup Youtuber posts videos testing products for over 15 years now.

She released her beauty brand a year ago, in 2023, and her products are also wanted by many, due to her sincere way in talking about “good” and “bad makeup”, in a way that everyone believes that she would never sell something that it’s not perfect.

And I can tell that she’s more than right! In just a year, her beauty brand became one of my favorites and I’ll tell you my favorite products.

Oceane

Oceane has been in the market for over 15 years. The Brazilian brand became popular bringing polish removers to Brazil, something that was not so popular in that time.

Oceane is an example when we talk about diversity in makeup, having a lot of beauty products and high quality also. Oceane has partnerships with some Brazilian influencers, like: Mari Saad and Larissa Manoela.

Natura

Last but not least, Natura is the biggest makeup brand not only in Brazil, but in the whole Latin America. They are present in seven Latin American countries, besides France, United States and Malaysia.

Here are some of their most popular products.

So, after having the list guide of all the best Brazilian beauty products, you definitely should go and try them all!

