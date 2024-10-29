9 Artists That NEED to Bring Their Tours to Brazil!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Let’s talk about the artists who definitely need to bring their tours to Brazil. From iconic legends to rising stars, these nine names have the potential to light up our stages and create unforgettable experiences for fans. Each artist brings a unique sound and energy that would resonate with the passionate Brazilian audience. Let’s dive into who they are and why they belong here!

Sabrina Carpenter

In my opinion, the number one spot in this list has to be Sabrina Carpenters, with the “Short n’ Sweet tour”. After the release of her sixth solo album, she is the moment, topping the charts with hits like “Taste” and “Espresso”, she has truly become an unstoppable force in the music industry.

The show has an impressive performance and a great acting job by Sabrina. Also, the stage setup (the singer’s own real-life dollhouse, if you will) is amazing and she’s serving iconic looks from amazing brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Patou and Ludovic de Saint Sernin!

Billie eilish

After the enormous commercial and critical success in May with the release of her new album, the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour is a giant hit amongst fans. Billie delivers amazing vocals throughout a setlist filled with new songs and her most recognizable bops.

Eilish is also implementing various sustainability initiatives, such as collaborating with the nonprofit organization “Reverb” to create “eco-villages” at her shows, where fans can explore environmental and climate justice projects.

Troye Sivan and charli xcx

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are well-known for their hit collaborations, “1999” and “2099,” and they’re continuing their musical partnership with a joint tour titled ‘’Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat Tour’’. The concert feels like being a part of the ultimate club party of the year, and the setlist is filled with hits, including iconic songs from Charli’s new album Brat, released in June, and from Troye’s album Something to Give Each Other, released last year.

Clairo

Clairo’s new tour, called “Charm Residence,” is in support of her album Charm, which was released in July. Fans are excited to hear the new tracks live, along with favorites from her previous work. With her signature style that blends pop and lo-fi, the tour promises an intimate and emotional experience, creating a warm and personal atmosphere.

green day

Green Day is touring North America alongside the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. The tour celebrates their latest album, Saviors, but the setlist also features full performances of the albums Dookie and American Idiot, creating a nostalgic flashback for fans. This blend of new and classic tracks promises an unforgettable experience.

Oasis

The comeback of Oasis has finally happened, but we still don’t have confirmed dates for shows in Brazil. Fans are eagerly waiting for a performance that promises to bring a lot of nostalgia and touch everyone’s hearts after 15 years of hiatus.

Let’s hope this reunion of the brothers doesn’t lead to more fights and, that we can experience an incredible show. The Brazilian fans are hoping that they will be part of this new phase for the band!

pearl jam

The Seattle-based band is currently on tour with the ‘’Dark Matter World Tour’’, promoting their latest album, Dark Matter, released in April. This tour celebrates a new phase for the band, giving fans the opportunity to hear the new tracks live, as well as revisit the classics that have defined their journey.

pixies

The expectation for the new tour of the Pixies is that it will include energetic performances and a diverse selection of their iconic tracks. In addition to revisiting memorable songs like “Where Is My Mind?”, the shows will also highlight their more recent albums.

These are the artists and bands that I truly believe would deliver unforgettable shows, bringing both nostalgia and excitement to Brazilian fans. I sincerely hope they announce dates here in Brazil soon! Is there an artist or band mentioned that you’d particularly like to see? I certainly hope so! I’ll be here, keeping my fingers crossed for those announcements. Let’s stay hopeful for some incredible live music experiences ahead!

