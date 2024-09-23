7 things to do instead of being on X (Twitter)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Since the shutdown of the X app in Brazil, many people who used it frequently felt lost without that space to share their thoughts, feelings and experiences, memes, etc.

This feeling can be almost like a void between users, who have different ages and styles. But thinking about overcoming the disappearance of this social network that lasted approximately 18 years on the internet, and not leaving the young audience without a space to share the anguish and joy of their routines, it is worth remembering that there are things to do in the real world that can have a similar effect.

With that in mind, here’s a list of 7 things to do instead of “tweeting.”

Grabbing a coffee with your friends

A good coffee in a cute place with some friends, can generate a beautiful venting session and create a space to verbally share our most vivid thoughts and feelings, those that we used to publish on Twitter.

Perhaps what we need is a moment that allows us to escape from a tiring routine, and for that there are simple things that can save us on a daily basis. Putting out what bothers you, and even being able to relate these feelings to those of other people, is a crucial step towards a calmer mind.

Going to the movies during Cinema Week

Watching a cool movie for only 12 reais in the comfort of yours’s closest cinema and eating the amazing popcorn, is certainly a good option to distract your mind from the downfall of Twitter (X) and still consume good content.

This month, from the 12th to the 18 the Cinema Week will take place, offering cheap tickets throughout Brazil.

Reading some cool articles

There is a new trend taking place on TikTok, mostly, that is a movement to encourage daily reading, in order to “clear” our minds from the oversharing that happens on the internet.

That happens because TikTok is a social media that offers a huge amount of content that is very divergent. So instead of ending in a never-ending scrolling cycle, you can try reading articles and devoting your attention to something new. Here are the coolest ones I’ve found:

The Plight of the Oldest Sister – The Atlantic

“How to be alone with your thoughts”

When Are You Really an Adult?- The Atlantic

7 Ways to Retain More of Every Book You Read

To escape the algorithm, fashion girls are shopping via Substack

It’s Just a Water Bottle

Listening to Podcasts

Podcasts are a great way to feel that you’re participating in conversations with people online, a feeling that people searched for by using Twitter. Great podcasts can be found on YouTube and Spotify and there are a lot of different genres such as True-Crime Podcast, Self-Improvement, Comedy, Sports, News Podcast and a lot of others for you to try out.

Do a Journal

Journals can be a fun way to organize your thoughts and express yourself in the way Twitter has done since it was born. Besides, you can write anything you want. Without having to publish it on the internet, where everybody can see it, like it was on Twitter.

Also, there are a lot of types of “journaling”: Travel Journal, Quotes and Personal, Scrapbook and Bullet Journal.

Painting and Coloring Books

Another nice idea to fill your day is painting or coloring books. They can be relaxing and it’s better than being in front of your phone when you have free time.

Even if you’re not good at artsy things, just have fun, and do it with no pressure. Personally, whenever I paint, I feel like I’m in touch with my inner child, and sometimes it is nice to remember that in adulthood. It is like a warm hug.

Joining Online Clubs

On Twitter, people used to join communities based on their prime interests, to interact with other people that loved the same things as them. But this can be done in other apps too, here are some for you to join: “Meetup” is a platform that reunites people with common interests like technology, literature, art etc. There is also “Reddit”, a social network that allows users to submit content to the site like text posts, images and videos, which are then voted on by other members of the app.

